Giants Predicted to Sign Power-Hitting Shortstop to Huge $140 Million Deal

The San Francisco Giants came into 2024 with high expectations. They’ve underperformed on the field and just finished up an unsatisfying trade deadline. Looking ahead to next winter, could shortstop Willy Adames head to the Bay once he reaches free agency?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer shared 10 “way-too-early” free-agent predictions for this upcoming offseason. One of those predictions has Adames signing with the Giants for six years and $140 million.

“Trevor Story and Javier Báez were likewise capable two-way shortstops fresh off their age-28 seasons when they inked six-year, $140 million deals after the 2021 campaign,” he said. “As such, there’s your model for what Adames could be looking for this winter. If so, the typically thrifty Brewers figure to be out. But even then, his market could include big spenders with needs at shortstop, such as the Dodgers, Atlanta [Braves] and San Francisco Giants.”

Adames is in his final season with the Milwaukee Brewers before hitting the open market. He’s earning $12.25 million in 2024, per Spotrac. The 28-year-old is hitting .248/.331/.432 with 17 home runs, 71 RBI, 57 runs scored and 12 steals through 468 plate appearances.

Willy Adames Would Give the Giants Power & Stability at Shortstop

The shortstop position is a bit of an unknown heading into the future for San Francisco. Tyler Fitzgerald has come out of nowhere to give manager Bob Melvin incredible production. He’s slashing .301/.363/.602 with nine homers, 19 RBI and 25 runs scored in just 135 plate appearances. Can the Giants count on the 26-year-old being a real solution for that spot on the diamond? It’s possible, but his Statcast metrics aren’t painting the same kind of hopeful picture.

Bringing Adames to the Bay would give the Giants proven power at shortstop. He’s on the verge of securing his fifth season of 20-plus homers. Adames has accomplished this feat each season since 2021, which includes a career-high 31 homers in 2022.

Another thing to keep in mind is Adames’ durability. He’s played at least 130 games in a season four times, including each of the past three seasons. That streak will likely continue in 2024, as he’s already suited up for 108 contests.

The Giants Might Have Familiar Competition for Willy Adames

San Francisco has been linked to Adames as a fit at shortstop several times since the winter. It would make sense for them to pursue him this offseason to stabilize the left side of the infield. That’d especially be the case if third baseman Matt Chapman opts out of his three-year contract in November.

However, someone with Adames’s skill set and track record could be in high demand. One team that would be familiar competition for the Giants is the Dodgers. San Francisco’s biggest National League West rival has beaten them out multiple times recently for high-profile free agents.

Just this past winter, the Giants pursued Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Not only did those pursuits come up empty, but they now must face them within the division for the next decade after each signed with the Dodgers.

Possibly having Los Angeles also pursuing Adames this winter will likely make any Giants fan uneasy. Especially since Adames appears to be a good fit for San Francisco. How his market develops once the offseason hits will be interesting.