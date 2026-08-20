Giants’ Willy Adames Hits Career Milestone During Guardians Game

The San Francisco Giants faced the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game series finale on Thursday.

The Giants lost 5-2. Despite shutting out the Guardians in Wednesday’s 1-0 win, it was San Francisco’s sixth straight series loss.

The SF Giants are currently 52-75 and hold the second-worst record in the National League.

Giants’ Willy Adames Hits Milestone During Guardians Game

Veteran shortstop Willy Adames hit his 200th career home run when he blasted a two-run shot in the 4th inning of Thursday’s game.

It was also Adames’ 20th home run on the season. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in Thursday’s game.

It marks the 9-year veteran’s sixth consecutive season reaching at least 20 home runs.

Looking at Willy Adames’ Giants Career

The Giants signed the former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop to a 7-year, $182 million contract during the 2025 offseason.

In his first season in San Francisco, Adames totaled 30 home runs and 87 RBIs. He became the first Giants player to hit 30 or more home runs since the legendary Barry Bonds did so in 2004.

However, the 30-year-old is currently having a down season in his second year with San Francisco despite the power numbers.

Adames is currently slashing .229/.288/.416 for a career-low .704 OPS. He has also struggled defensively.

The shortstop has 18 errors on the season after picking up another one in Thursday’s loss. He currently has the second-most errors in all of MLB. Washington Nationals infielder C.J Abrams leads the league with 19.

The Giants owe Adames $31 million per year for the next five seasons, according to Spotrac. He also has a no-trade clause built into his contract.

What’s Next For the Giants

After concluding their three-game series against the Guardians, the Giants will stay on the road and face the Boston Red Sox for three games over the weekend.

The series in Boston could be interesting as the Giants have a couple of former Red Sox players on their roster. First baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers spent 8 full seasons with the team before the Red Sox traded him to the Giants last season.

San Francisco also acquired infielder Marcelo Mayer in exchange for left-handed reliever Erik Miller and minor league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez. Mayer could make his Giants debut during the Red Sox series.