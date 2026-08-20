Hi, Subscriber

Giants’ Willy Adames Hits Career Milestone During Guardians Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 20: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants faced the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game series finale on Thursday.

The Giants lost 5-2. Despite shutting out the Guardians in Wednesday’s 1-0 win, it was San Francisco’s sixth straight series loss.

The SF Giants are currently 52-75 and hold the second-worst record in the National League.

Giants’ Willy Adames Hits Milestone During Guardians Game

Veteran shortstop Willy Adames hit his 200th career home run when he blasted a two-run shot in the 4th inning of Thursday’s game.

It was also Adames’ 20th home run on the season. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in Thursday’s game.

It marks the 9-year veteran’s sixth consecutive season reaching at least 20 home runs.

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Looking at Willy Adames’ Giants Career

The Giants signed the former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop to a 7-year, $182 million contract during the 2025 offseason.

In his first season in San Francisco, Adames totaled 30 home runs and 87 RBIs. He became the first Giants player to hit 30 or more home runs since the legendary Barry Bonds did so in 2004.

However, the 30-year-old is currently having a down season in his second year with San Francisco despite the power numbers.

Adames is currently slashing .229/.288/.416 for a career-low .704 OPS. He has also struggled defensively.

The shortstop has 18 errors on the season after picking up another one in Thursday’s loss. He currently has the second-most errors in all of MLB. Washington Nationals infielder C.J Abrams leads the league with 19.

The Giants owe Adames $31 million per year for the next five seasons, according to Spotrac. He also has a no-trade clause built into his contract.

Houston Astros v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants talks to a trainer during the top of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park on August 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

What’s Next For the Giants

After concluding their three-game series against the Guardians, the Giants will stay on the road and face the Boston Red Sox for three games over the weekend.

The series in Boston could be interesting as the Giants have a couple of former Red Sox players on their roster. First baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers spent 8 full seasons with the team before the Red Sox traded him to the Giants last season.

San Francisco also acquired infielder Marcelo Mayer in exchange for left-handed reliever Erik Miller and minor league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez. Mayer could make his Giants debut during the Red Sox series.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

0 Comments

Giants’ Willy Adames Hits Career Milestone During Guardians Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x