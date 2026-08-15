San Francisco Giants Reveal Willy Adames Injury Update Before Rockies Series

The San Francisco Giants concluded a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

They had an off day on Thursday before starting a three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Giants are currently 50-71 (28-31 at home) and hold the second-worst record in the National League.

Giants Announce Willy Adames Injury Update

The San Francisco Giants revealed that veteran shortstop Willy Adames is day-to-day with a lower back strain.

“Willy Adames had an MRI on the off day and has a mild lower back strain. Giants say he’s day-to-day,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Kenzo Fukuda of the San Francisco Chronicle provided additional details on Adames’ injury.

“Tony Vitello said he expects Willy Adames to play again this season. MRI revealed his injury as a Grade 1 low back strain. He’s labeled as ‘day-to-day.’ As for moving him to the IL, the Giants manager said they are not at the point yet but it’s an ongoing dialogue,” Fukuda reported.

Tony Vitello said he expects Willy Adames to play again this season. MRI revealed his injury as a Grade 1 low back strain. He’s labeled as “day-to-day.” As for moving him to the IL, the Giants manager said they are not at the point yet but it’s an ongoing dialogue. https://t.co/hAEB9Hgr0e — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 14, 2026

The 30-year-old has battled lower back pain throughout the season, but exited Wednesday’s loss in the seventh inning.

“Willy Adames is out of the game. He hasn’t had much on his throws today and was grabbing his back after a soft flip in the seventh inning while trying to start a double play,” Pavlovic reported on Aug. 12.

The Giants will start 28-year-old infielder Christian Koss at shortstop on Friday against the Rockies.

Willy Adames’ Struggles This Season

The veteran shortstop has struggled in his second season with the Giants. Even though Adames has continued to hit for power with 19 home runs, he is not hitting for average.

The 9-year veteran is slashing .224/.285/.413 for a career-worst OPS of .697.

Adames has also struggled with the glove at the position. He has 16 errors on the season. It ranks fourth-most among all MLB players.

Adames still has five years remaining on his 7-year, $182 million contract he signed with the Giants in the 2025 offseason.

Social Media Reactions to Adames’ Injury

Giants fans shared their reaction to Adames’ injury on social media:

@ConnGiantsFan: “Why? What does that accomplish? Can’t hit, can’t field. He’s been nursing his back for months. Put him on the IL and give someone else reps at SS for the rest of the year.”

@sam_chimenti: “Would love to understand why the Giants act like Adames can’t just go on the IL lol. No reason for him to try and keep playing.”

@MelchingKyle: “Jazz is being moved to 2nd base and Giants may need to follow suit with Willy. That’s why you pay them the big bucks is to have tough conversations.”