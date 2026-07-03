Giants $182 Million Player Returns Ahead of Rockies Series

The San Francisco Giants are slated to face a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Giants will get a boost to their lineup as veteran shortstop Willy Adames returns.

Adames missed the team’s previous three games due to back spasms. The 30-year-old exited the game after striking out in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Giants decided not to place the veteran on the injured list, and he is feeling much better now after the off day. Adames is back in tonight’s lineup against the Rockies, starting at shortstop and batting sixth.

Willy Adames So Far

Adames has had an up-and-down season in his second year with the Giants. He ranks third on the team in home runs (14), only behind first baseman Rafael Devers (15) and utility man Casey Schmitt (16). But the shortstop has struggled to make consistent contact. He is currently posting a .231 batting average and a career-low .275 on-base percentage.

Adames has also struggled with the glove. His 12 defensive errors are the second-most in MLB, behind Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (13).

After 241 career games with San Francisco, the team knows what it has in Adames. The veteran shortstop provides much-needed pop, but can struggle to hit for average. In his first year in the Bay Area, Willy Adames became the first San Francisco Giants player to hit 30 home runs in a single season since Barry Bonds in 2004, ending a franchise-long drought of 21 years.

San Francisco Giants Owe Adames More Than $150 Million

The 9-year veteran signed the largest contract in franchise history with the Giants during the 2025 offseason. San Francisco and Adames agreed on a 7-year, $182 million deal to bring the slugging infielder to the Bay Area.

However, the Giants backloaded Adames’ contract and still owe the shortstop more than $150 million for the next five seasons. Adames will be 35 years old in the final year of his contract and is set to make roughly $31 million per year, according to Spotrac.

What’s Next for San Francisco

The Giants finally beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jul 1. The 6-4 victory snapped an eight-game losing streak against their division rival this season.

San Francisco looks to turn its season around in July with a relatively favorable schedule. The upcoming month features a heavy dose of the Colorado Rockies, with seven matchups, as well as three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels.