Savannah Bananas Star Named to Dancing With The Stars Season 35 Cast

One of the most popular entertainers for the Savannah Bananas will soon be on a different stage.

Jackson Olson is a second baseman for the exciting exhibition baseball team, but he’s now slated to be a part of the cast for Dancing With The Stars Season 35.

The cast was announced on Wednesday, and Olson is one of three athletes to make the show.

Ezra French, who is a Paralympics track-and-field star, will be dancing in the competition.

So too will United States figure skater Amber Glenn.

Olson’s time with the Bananas, of course, isn’t quite the same level of athletic competition as the Olympics or Paralympics. But it’s still a notable opportunity for him to be on the show.

He was first announced as an upcoming competitor in May, but the news became official with the whole cast announcement this week.

Who Is Jackson Olson?

Olson is a 28-year old originally from New Milford, Connecticut.

He has more than one million followers on TikTok.

He was a first-team all-state baseball player in high school and then played four seasons at the University of Hartford, where he batted .288.

He joined the Bananas in 2022 and has been one of the team’s most appreciated entertainers ever since.

Olson has heard the criticism since he was named to DWTS, and he addressed it with a post on Instagram in July.

“But you kinda have an unfair advantage,” Olson wrote beneath a video, essentially channeling the energy he’s hearing from haters. “Well you play for a dancing baseball team… you’re already a dancer,” the caption continued.

They may have a point, but that might be exactly why the show wants Olson. He’ll be expected to bring a high level of competition and performance right from the outset.

Who Is Jackson Olson’s Dance Partner?

Olson will dance with Emma Slater.

Slater has precedent for winning with an athlete before. In Season 24, she paired with NFL running back Rashad Jennings and won the DWTS title.

Slater, 37, is originally from England. She first was one of the main dancers on DWTS in Season 17.

Baseball Players on DWTS

There have been two MLB players who have competed on Dancing With the Stars.

David Ross, the former MLB catcher and manager, was a part of Season 24, the same year that was won by Jennings. He paired with Lindsay Arnold and placed second.

Johnny Damon, the outfielder, then was part of Season 26, which was officially dubbed a season for athletes. He placed in ninth while dancing with Slater, who evidently is someone they often give athletes to.

Also from the diamond, Jennie Finch was part of that same athlete Season 26. The softball pitching legend placed sixth.