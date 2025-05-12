Mariners’ Rare Prospect Impresses at High-A

Jurrangelo Cijntje, the Seattle Mariners‘ ambidextrous pitching prospect, is making waves in High-A with the Everett AquaSox.

Drafted 15th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Cijntje’s unique ability to pitch effectively with both arms is drawing significant attention.

“With each step forward and each step back, the ambidextrous hurler is learning and the results are beginning to match the hype,” MiLB reporter Michael Avallone said.

Early Professional Success

In his recent outing, Cijntje delivered a strong performance, pitching five innings with six strikeouts, allowing only one run on a solo homer.

He primarily pitched right-handed, but did occasionally switch to lefty.

This approach aligns with the Mariners’ development plan, focusing on his strengths while gradually integrating his left-handed pitching.

In his first handful of starts at High-A Everett, Cijntje has shown why the Mariners are so high on his potential. Throughout May, he’s posted a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings, striking out eight batters while walking just three.

The numbers are early, but they hint at a pitcher who’s more than just a novelty.

Two Arms, Two Styles

Based on the standard 20-80 scouting scale used in professional baseball, offer insight into his current strengths and areas for growth.

RHP scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

LHP scouting grades: Fastball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Control: 45 | Overall: 40

These evaluations highlight that while his right arm is currently more advanced, his left-handed pitching gives him a unique tactical edge that continues to develop with experience.

Baseball Savant claims “he’s more reliever-ish” as a lefty.

Development Strategy

The Mariners are carefully managing Cijntje’s unique skill set. He is being developed primarily as a right-handed starter, with mid-week relief appearances exclusively from the left side.

This strategy aims to maintain balance and health, allowing him to refine his left-arm pitches, including a sinker and a sweeper-style slider.

Ambidextrous pitching may seem like a free-for-all, but Major League Baseball actually has specific rules to keep the matchup fair–especially when both the pitcher and batter are switch-handed.

The most notable guideline is the so-called “Pat Venditte Rule,” named after the last true ambidextrous pitcher to reach the majors.

For Cijntje, this means strategic planning is critical. His ability to throw with both arms gives him a pre-at-bat edge. But once he commits, he has to stick with that arm until the matchup ends.

Background and Inspiration

Born in the Netherlands and raised in Curaçao, Cijntje was born a lefty, but began throwing right-handed at a young age to emulate his father, a former professional catcher.

According to MiLB on X, “Jurrangelo Cijntje’s ability to pitch with both hands makes him unique, but the Mariners’ up-and-coming phenom is also starting to turn a corner for the Everett AquaSox.”

His dedication to mastering both arms has set him apart as a rare talent in baseball. With continued development, Cijntje has the potential to become MLB’s first elite switch-pitcher in decades.