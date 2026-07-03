Bryan Woo Makes Mariners History Before Blue Jays Series

The Seattle Mariners begin a new series against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 3, and for both the team and starting pitcher Bryan Woo, there’s no better place to be than T-Mobile Park.

Woo has been nearly untouchable at home this season, even though he’s struggled to find the same success while on the road.

Bryan Woo Breaks Record

In his most recent home start against the Los Angeles Angels, Woo broke a franchise record previously shared by Mariners legends Félix Hernández and Jamie Moyer for the longest home scoreless streak in club history.

Dating back to May 6, Woo has thrown 32 consecutive scoreless innings at T-Mobile Park.

His latest outing was another dominant performance for the pitcher. Over 6-plus innings, he allowed just two hits and did not surrender a run while he was in the game. Although one runner did score, it came after Woo exited, resulting in a run charged to the reliever. This allowed Woo’s scoreless streak to remain intact.

The contrast between his home and road performances has been striking. At T-Mobile Park, Woo is 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA. Away from Seattle, he is 1-6 with a 6.38 ERA.

When asked about the serious difference, Woo admitted he doesn’t have an explanation, as reported by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

“Honestly, I think that the answer is that there is no answer,” Woo said. “I don’t have the answers. I’m looking for them.”

He added that he is no longer searching for the perfect formula. Instead, he is taking things as they come.

“The more that I’m looking for this perfect mix of everything, like, it doesn’t really exist,” Woo said. “I think baseball has its ups and downs. Baseball has its times where you just get your butt kicked and you’ve got to weather it and keep going. I think the only answer, honestly, is just to stop putting so much pressure on myself and just kind of take a step back and just keep playing baseball.

“The ups and downs come with it. Long season, long career – just keep going. That’s all. It’s all there really is. Like I said, there’s nothing I really did that differently today, or that I’m doing at home that I don’t feel like I’m doing on the road. I feel like it’s just baseball, and you’ve got to just keep going.”

Seattle Children’s Hospital

Before taking the mound against the Angels, Woo hosted his second reverse autograph signing with patients from Seattle Children’s Hospital, an event he held last season as well. He has also been repping custom cleats throughout the season, ones designed by young cancer patients from the hospital.

A special delivery for @BJW002 💙 Before tonight’s game, Charlotte and Cooper from @seattlechildren's Hospital presented Bryan with three pairs of custom cleats designed by fellow patients. We can't wait to see the artwork in action! pic.twitter.com/dm2ryn9WKw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 18, 2026

Following Woo’s outstanding performance against the Angels, Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised the pitcher and the impact he has off of the field.

“Bryan Woo is a special person,” Wilson said. “(Former Mariner) Justin Turner always said, ‘If you do the right thing, the game will reward you.’ Bryan Woo does the right thing, and the game rewarded him tonight. What he did prior to the game, that’s Mariners baseball, that’s what the Mariners organization is about.”

As the Mariners open their series against the Blue Jays, they’ll fortunately have the advantage of playing at home, where Woo has been one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers and has already solidified his name in the franchise record books.