Young Mariners Pitcher Benched as Injury Wave Hits Rotation Again

The Seattle Mariners‘ pitching rotation took another hit as right-hander Bryce Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, retroactive to May 12.

This marks the third Mariners starter sidelined with arm issues this season, joining George Kirby and Logan Gilbert.

Struggles on the Mound

Miller, 26, has struggled in 2025, posting a 2-4 record with a 5.22 ERA over eight starts.

His most recent outing saw him surrender seven runs over five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Miller revealed that he’s been dealing with lingering elbow discomfort since late last season, which has affected his performance this year.

“I could go out and throw. But I just hadn’t been able to feel like myself,” Miller said.

“I didn’t think anything major was wrong. It just was something that’s been lingering and hasn’t been able to fix itself.”

An MRI conducted on Monday showed no structural damage, and Miller received a cortisone shot on Tuesday to reduce inflammation.

He expressed optimism about a swift return, stating, “I’m just going to get it out, get it taken care of and hopefully feel good the rest of the year.”

Rotation in Flux

The timing of Miller’s injury complicates things for Seattle. With Kirby already down and Gilbert experiencing arm fatigue, the Mariners are rapidly running out of options.

In response, the team recalled left-hander Jhonathan Díaz from Triple-A Tacoma and will lean more heavily on Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, and rookie arms like Logan Evans and Emerson Hancock.

The Mariners have made it clear they’re in win-now mode, and Miller was supposed to be a key part of that plan.

While the early returns in 2025 have been rough, the team isn’t writing him off–especially with no major damage showing up in scans.

“They said everything structurally looks really good,” Miller said.

Big Picture: Eyes on October

Much like the New York Yankees with Spencer Jones–a player they held onto in spite of trade interest due to his perceived upside–the Mariners are betting on Miller’s long-term potential.

His 2023 breakout proved he can pitch at a high level, and while this IL stint may seem like a step backward, it could ultimately give him the reset he needs.

If Miller returns healthy and effective by mid-season, Seattle’s gamble will have paid off.

But if the elbow issues linger or his control problems continue, the team may face tough questions about how much longer they can rely on him in the rotation.

“I’m excited to get past this and hopefully come out ready to go and finish the year strong,” Miller said. “Getting through this is gonna be good. Not just physically, but mentally too.”

As the summer heats up and trade deadline speculation begins to swirl, don’t be surprised if the Mariners become buyers on the pitching market.

Whether Miller is a reliable piece for the stretch run remains to be seen. But for now, both player and team are holding out hope that this is just a minor detour on the road to October.