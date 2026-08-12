Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Yankees Loss

It’s been a disappointing season for Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners.

Last year, Raleigh finished second in American League MVP voting after posting 7.2 bWAR with 60 home runs and 125 RBI, and the Mariners made it all the way to ALCS Game 7.

So far this season, Raleigh has posted -0.4 bWAR with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and a .159 batting average, and the Mariners are four games out of a playoff spot with a 56-64 record. Seattle has lost its last five games.

The Mariners lost 4-1 to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Raleigh went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Seattle collected just three hits as a team in the game.

After the loss, Raleigh dropped a blunt quote on his and his team’s struggles.

Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to Yankees

“We’re not playing well. That starts with me,” Raleigh said after Tuesday’s loss (via the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish). “I’m awful. I’ve got to find a way to be better and to help bring the guys along. We just gotta play better. We’re just playing very, very, very bad baseball in every facet of the game.”

It’s fascinating how quickly Raleigh went from arguably the best player in the American League to a below-average player.

Raleigh’s 2025 stats:

7.2 bWAR

.247/.359/.589 (168 OPS+) slash line

60 home runs

125 RBI

Raleigh’s 2026 stats:

-0.4 bWAR

.159/.264/.299 (63 OPS+) slash line

12 home runs

43 RBI

Seattle Mariners Having Disappointing Season

As for the Mariners as a team, it’s shocking how they went from being viewed as World Series contenders to the worst team in the American League besides the Kansas City Royals, Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

There’s still time for Seattle to get back into the postseason race thanks to the weak American League. The club is 4 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 4 games back of the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot.

But the Mariners need to turn their season around quickly. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, creating a sense of urgency for the club.

The second game of Seattle’s three-game series with the Yankees is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. PDT on Wednesday. The finale will commence at 10:35 p.m. PDT on Thursday. After that, the Mariners will play a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park this weekend.