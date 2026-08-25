Cal Raleigh Makes Strong Statement After Historic 3-Homer Game Against Phillies

It’s been a challenging year for Cal Raleigh at the plate after his historic 2025 campaign, when he led MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs.

However, Raleigh looked like himself again Monday night in the Seattle Mariners‘ 9-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Raleigh stepped to the plate four times, drawing one walk and hitting home runs in each of his other three at-bats. He finished with three runs, three hits and four RBIs, becoming the first player in T-Mobile Park history to hit three home runs in a game.

He also tied Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez for the second-most multi-homer games in Mariners history with 22, trailing only Ken Griffey Jr., according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Raleigh Makes Strong Statement

The Mariners have been one of the more underwhelming teams this season considering the amount of talent on their roster. Despite sitting at 63-69, though, they’re still just 3.0 games back of both the AL West lead and a Wild Card spot.

Raleigh made it clear after the game that he believes in Seattle’s clubhouse and its chances of making a postseason run. If he can rediscover his elite swing down the stretch, that could certainly help the Mariners’ chances.

“This last month will say a lot about us as a group and us as a team,” Raleigh said. “I think this is kind of where the boys are separated from the men. I believe in this group, and despite the struggles — whatever it’s been this year — that kind of creates endurance. And from endurance you get character, and from character, you get hope. And that’s what I see in this group.

“We’ve endured a lot this year,” he added, “and we’re fighting with everything we’ve got right now. And I like where the club’s at. But that being said, obviously, the job’s not finished, and we’ve got some work to do. And this last month will tell us a lot.”

Raleigh’s 2026 Season With Mariners

Raleigh entered Tuesday batting just .167 across 348 at-bats. He’s recorded 58 hits, 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, while slugging .336 with a .618 OPS.

Raleigh also addressed his struggles at the plate after Monday’s win.

“It all starts with the fastball,” Raleigh said. “That’s been the hard part this year, is just obviously missing some fastballs here and there and putting myself in bad counts.

“I don’t feel like I lose at-bats when I pop up or strike out. I feel like it’s when you do get that mistake and at this level in the big leagues, when they do make that mistake, it’s about capitalizing on it and making sure that you are moving it forward and you are taking advantage, because they’re so good.”