MLB World Reacts to Mariners Star Cal Raleigh’s Grand Slam With Tacoma Rainiers

Cal Raleigh did not need long to give Seattle Mariners fans the rehab highlight they were waiting for.

The Mariners catcher, playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers as part of his minor league rehab assignment, launched two home runs in his latest appearance, including a grand slam that immediately made the rounds among baseball fans. Milb Central posted that Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two homers, six RBIs and a hit-by-pitch, adding that the switch-hitting catcher was batting .500 through two rehab starts.

That is the kind of line that changes the feel of a rehab assignment. Raleigh is not just getting at-bats. He is producing the kind of loud contact that makes fans wonder how close he is to returning to Seattle.

Big League Digest called it a “MOONSHOT of a Grand Slam,” while one fan wrote, “I’ve seen enough. I think he’s ready for the big leagues.” Another added, “His swing is back. Just gotta stay healthy.”

Cal Raleigh with MOONSHOT of a Grand Slam in the minor leagues 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GCaUeOXJTJ https://t.co/gTJrYAAsII — Big League Digest (@BigLeagueDigest) June 9, 2026

Cal Raleigh’s Grand Slam Gave Mariners Fans a Loud Rehab Signal

The reactions were not just about one swing. They were about what that swing might say.

Raleigh has been out with a right oblique strain, an injury that can be tricky for any hitter and especially meaningful for a switch-hitting catcher whose job requires repeated rotation at the plate and constant physical stress behind it. MLB.com reported that Raleigh’s rehab plan called for him to begin with High-A Everett before moving to Triple-A Tacoma, where he was expected to play the rest of the week before the Mariners reassessed his status.

That makes the grand slam more than a fun minor league highlight. It came during the stage of his return where the Mariners are looking for signs that Raleigh can handle game speed, swing freely and come out of each appearance healthy.

Raleigh’s numbers in the box score were exactly what fans wanted to see. Two homers and six RBIs are not a medical clearance, and one Triple-A game does not automatically mean he is ready to be activated. But for a player working back from an oblique injury, the quality of contact matters. A grand slam is about as loud as a rehab update can get.

Cal Raleigh’s Injury Remains the Bigger Mariners Question

The Mariners placed Raleigh on the 10-day injured list on May 14 because of a right oblique strain. MLB.com’s injury tracker listed his potential return as the next homestand beginning June 16, with the plan for him to DH first before catching during the rehab process.

That timeline is why the Tacoma performance caught so much attention. Seattle does not just need Raleigh to hit. The Mariners need him healthy enough to resume the workload that comes with being a regular catcher.

Oblique injuries can be especially frustrating because hitters can feel close to returning before the final test arrives: taking full-effort swings in actual games. Raleigh’s grand slam gave fans a reason to feel optimistic, but the next step is still about recovery. The Mariners will care just as much about how he feels after the game as they do about the ball leaving the yard.

That is why the fan reaction had two layers. There was excitement over the blast itself, but also caution. “Just gotta stay healthy,” one fan wrote, which captures the Mariners’ real priority.

The Tacoma Rainiers Are Giving Raleigh a Final Test Before Seattle

Tacoma is not a random stop for Raleigh. The Rainiers are the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, and Raleigh’s assignment there gives Seattle a controlled but competitive environment to evaluate him before making a roster decision.

The Rainiers announced before the assignment that Raleigh was scheduled to continue his rehab in Tacoma after starting at High-A Everett. That made Cheney Stadium the next checkpoint in his return path.

For Tacoma fans, it also created a rare chance to see one of the Mariners’ biggest names in a Rainiers uniform. Raleigh is a major league star taking minor league at-bats for a specific purpose, but a grand slam still plays the same way in the ballpark. It gives the Rainiers a headline moment and Mariners fans a reason to track a Triple-A box score in real time.

The Mariners will still have to decide when Raleigh is ready to return. His rehab assignment is about more than power numbers, and Seattle cannot afford a setback with a core player at a demanding position.

But Raleigh gave the MLB world something obvious to react to: a massive grand slam, a two-homer day and a reminder that his bat can change the tone of the Mariners lineup when he is healthy.

For a rehab assignment, that is exactly the kind of noise Seattle wanted to hear.