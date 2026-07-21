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Seattle Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Sends Out 2-Word Post Amid Slump

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Washington.

They are coming off an 8-0 win on Monday.

Cal Raleigh finished the win with one home run, five RBIs and two strikeouts.

Mariners PR wrote: “Cal Raleigh hit his 6th career grand slam and Seattle’s 5th of the season. It also marked Raleigh’s 163rd career home run, tying him with Nelson Cruz for 6th-most home runs in @Mariners history.”

Cal Raleigh Sends Out 2-Word IG Post

GettyCal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park on July 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Before the series, Raleigh had made a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes.

He wrote: “Second half 🔱”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mlbhallofgood: “We all still believe in you”

@jones_juan01: “Let’s go Cal we need you🔥”

@timbjornstad: “And look at that, sir! Grand slam! What a beautiful swing and excellent second-half win!”

GettyCal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners lifts the trident after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park on July 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@mikemcdjr24: “We’re all behind you! Forget them first half struggles! You’re gonna help this team win it all!”

@hickokfam4: “Let’s go Cal! Go have some fun!! One day at a time!!”

@taffy_pants: “Stay loose, have fun, and remember those true to the blue will ALWAYS have your back 💙💛💙”

Looking At Raleigh

GettyCal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park on June 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Raleigh was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is coming off an incredible year where he hit 60 home runs with 125 RBIs.

That said, the 2025 All-Star is currently batting just .163 with 42 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 69 games.

Mariners Right Now

GettyCal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after winning a pitch challenge during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Seattle Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Sends Out 2-Word Post Amid Slump

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