Seattle Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Sends Out 2-Word Post Amid Slump

On Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Washington.

They are coming off an 8-0 win on Monday.

Cal Raleigh finished the win with one home run, five RBIs and two strikeouts.

Mariners PR wrote: “Cal Raleigh hit his 6th career grand slam and Seattle’s 5th of the season. It also marked Raleigh’s 163rd career home run, tying him with Nelson Cruz for 6th-most home runs in @Mariners history.”

Cal Raleigh Sends Out 2-Word IG Post

Before the series, Raleigh had made a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes.

He wrote: “Second half 🔱”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mlbhallofgood: “We all still believe in you”

@jones_juan01: “Let’s go Cal we need you🔥”

@timbjornstad: “And look at that, sir! Grand slam! What a beautiful swing and excellent second-half win!”

@mikemcdjr24: “We’re all behind you! Forget them first half struggles! You’re gonna help this team win it all!”

@hickokfam4: “Let’s go Cal! Go have some fun!! One day at a time!!”

@taffy_pants: “Stay loose, have fun, and remember those true to the blue will ALWAYS have your back 💙💛💙”

Looking At Raleigh

Raleigh was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is coming off an incredible year where he hit 60 home runs with 125 RBIs.

That said, the 2025 All-Star is currently batting just .163 with 42 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 69 games.

Mariners Right Now