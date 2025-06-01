Seattle’s Big Dumper ‘Unstoppable’ After Mashing His Way to May Record

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to make headlines with his impressive power at the plate.

In Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Raleigh launched a home run, bringing his season total to 22 and setting a record for the most home runs by a catcher before the end of May.

A Record-Breaking Performance

Starting on Friday’s game, Raleigh mashed two homers that began the new record achievement.

Raleigh’s first home run of the night came in the first inning, a three-run shot that gave the Mariners an early lead. He followed up with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, marking his 10th and 11th home runs of the month.

Raleigh has hit a total of 22 home runs for the season. This includes 11 home runs in May, following 10 homers in March/April. His 22nd homer came during Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Raleigh’s performance has been historic; he became the first catcher in MLB history to hit 20 home runs before the end of May.

In terms of league standings, Raleigh’s 22 home runs tie him with Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead as of May 31.

According to Seattle Sports, on Friday, Raleigh became “the first catcher in MLB history and just the 28th player overall to reach 20 homers before the end of May. He’s also the first Mariners player with 10-plus homers in back-to-back months since Alex Rodriguez achieved the feat in 1999.”

Raleigh’s power surge is even more impressive considering the demands of the catcher position. Balancing defensive responsibilities with offensive production is a challenging feat, making his accomplishments all the more noteworthy.

Impact on the Mariners

Despite Raleigh’s heroics, the Mariners fell to the Twins in a 12-6 loss in 10 innings on Friday. The defeat marked a rare blemish in an otherwise strong season for Seattle, who had been leading the American League West.

Raleigh’s consistent power hitting has been a bright spot for the Mariners, providing a significant offensive boost and helping to keep the team competitive in a tightly contested division.

Raleigh was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. He made his Major League debut on July 11, 2021, after progressing steadily through the Mariners’ minor league system.

Raleigh has since grown into one of the team’s core players, known for his power from both sides of the plate and his defensive leadership behind it. As of now, he is under team control and remains on a pre-arbitration contract, giving Seattle tremendous value at one of the most demanding positions in baseball.

Comparing 2025 to 2024

Raleigh’s 2025 season marks a significant improvement over his 2024 performance. Last season, he posted a .220 batting average with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs. As of May 31, Raleigh is batting .265 with 22 home runs and 42 RBIs, showcasing enhanced offensive production.

Defensively, Raleigh continues to excel. In 2024, he earned both the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards, recognizing his outstanding defensive contributions. This season, his performance suggests a continuation of this elite defensive play, further solidifying his status as one of the top catchers in the league.

With the Mariners aiming for a postseason berth, Raleigh’s contributions will be crucial in the team’s quest for success.