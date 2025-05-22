Mariners Can Capitalize by Snagging Slumping World Series Champion Off Waivers

The Seattle Mariners are banking on a rebound from a player their division rivals gave up on. Seattle claimed Leody Taveras off outright waivers from the Texas Rangers in a move that went largely under the radar. He hoped the once-promising outfielder could recapture his 2023 form and help plug a battered corner outfield.

A Waiver Gamble With Upside

Taveras was a surprise casualty of Texas’ luxury tax maneuvering. He was owed $4.75 million in 2025, and the Rangers were eager to shed salary to stay under the CBT threshold. Despite coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 1.1 fWAR and playing a role in Texas’ 2023 World Series run, Taveras was exposed to waivers. The Mariners pounced, absorbing the remaining $3.7 million on his deal and slotting him in as a potential solution to their outfield depth problem.

The M’s have been down this road before. They made a similar buy-low bet last season with Victor Robles, who flashed enough in Seattle to earn a small extension before injuries derailed his progress. With Robles and Luke Raley both sidelined, and stopgaps like Rhylan Thomas and Miles Mastrobuoni struggling, Taveras was a logical dart throw.

So Far, It’s Not Working

Taveras has played 12 games for Seattle entering May 21, and it’s been rough. He’s hitting just .150/.186/.225 with a -0.6 WAR. The strikeouts (26.5%) are up, the walks (2.3%) are nearly non-existent, and the defense—his calling card—isn’t masking the struggles at the plate. But the Mariners still believe in his tools, particularly his speed and switch-hitting potential.

He’s only 26 and under club control through 2027. In 2023, he posted a league-average 100 wRC+, hit 14 homers, stole 14 bases, and graded as an above-average defender in center. The talent is there—it just hasn’t surfaced in 2025.

Why the Mariners Are Taking This Risk

Seattle’s outfield depth is paper-thin. They’ve built around Julio Rodríguez in center, but the corners have been a revolving door. Dylan Moore is needed on the infield, Ben Williamson hasn’t hit, and utility types aren’t cutting it. Taveras offers upside, even if the floor looks dangerously low right now.

There’s also the division angle. Taveras was a homegrown Ranger, signed for $2.1 million out of the Dominican Republic, and once ranked among the game’s top 100 prospects. Texas tried to trade him before waiving him, but found no takers. If Taveras clicks in Seattle, the Rangers will have handed a valuable asset to a division rival for nothing. That’s the kind of thing that stings if Seattle stays in the playoff race.

Can He Turn It Around?

The numbers suggest it won’t be easy. Taveras has always been a light hitter; his contact quality has cratered this year. But his defensive reputation remains intact, and a shift to the corner could lighten the load. He’ll need to show more patience and at least fill in the gaps to justify staying in the lineup.

Seattle isn’t asking him to be a star—just a competent everyday player. If Taveras can return to even 2023 levels, the Mariners will have found an undervalued asset for less than $4 million. If not, they’ll have to eat the rest of the salary and move on.

It’s a calculated risk that could pay off if they can unlock what the Rangers couldn’t.