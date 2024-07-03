Mariners Trade Proposal Sends $80 Million Former MVP to Seattle in 2-Player Swap

The Seattle Mariners are leading the way in the American League West with a 47-40 record. However, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the club will be looking for an “everyday bat” at the July 30 trade deadline. With the Chicago Cubs‘ recent struggles, Cody Bellinger could be an option for the Mariners, according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.

“The Mariners already have begun talking with teams about possible trades, with the deadline exactly one month away. For now, Seattle’s focus is an everyday bat and bullpen help,” Morosi wrote on X on June 30.

Rymer proposed this player swap that lands Bellinger in Seattle:

Mariners receive: centerfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger

Cubs receive: outfielder Jonatan Clase

Clase is the No. 10 prospect in the Mariners’ farm system. The 22-year-old stole a staggering 79 bases between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas in 2023.

“Clase is one of the better prospects in what’s the No. 2 farm system in all of MLB. Even if he wasn’t involved, the pieces are clearly there for the Mariners and Cubs to make a deal,” wrote Rymer.

The Mariners Need a Bat

Despite their success, the Mariners offense needs a boost. The club is ranked No.27 in runs, No. 27 in OPS, first in strikeouts and last in batting average.

The Mariners current centerfielder is Julio Rodríguez. If the team is looking for an everyday player, Bellinger would have likely slide over to right field or first base. He “wouldn’t supplant Rodríguez in center field,” wrote Rymer. Ty France has a .695 OPS and just eight home runs at first base this season.

Bellinger won a Gold Glove Award for his play in right field in 2019. The addition of his bat would not be sacrificial to the Mariners’ defense which is a plus.

“More generally, Bellinger is precisely the kind of hitter the Mariners need. While they’re batting an MLB-low .218 with an MLB-high 877 strikeouts, he’s batting .267 with a strikeout rate in the 77th percentile,” wrote Rymer.

The Cubs are eight games below .500 and 12 back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. However, they may not be looking to sell big at the trade deadline.

“The Cubs were not designed to sell at the trade deadline. Their front office has been making moves around the edges of the roster, trying to incrementally improve a team that has 19 one-run losses, the most in the majors. But rivals have to be prepared just in case things get even worse and the Cubs change direction,” wrote The Athletic’s staff on June 28.

Cody Bellinger’s Contract

Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs before the season. Bellinger won the National League MVP award in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, following three down seasons, he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in 2023. He posted the best batting average of his career and earned his current deal.

Rymer listed the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies as other landing spots for the former MVP. The Mariners checked in on the list as the best landing spot, in part due to luxury tax concerns.

“Unlike the Yankees and Phillies, the luxury tax is not a concern for the Mariners. They would need to spend another $77.7 million before crossing the threshold for penalties,” wrote Rymer. That won’t happen unless they acquire something like a dozen Bellingers.”