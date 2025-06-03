The Mariners Gave Cole Young His Shot and He Delivered

On May 31, Cole Young stepped onto the field at T-Mobile Park, marking the beginning of his Major League Baseball career with the Seattle Mariners.

The 21-year-old second baseman not only made his debut but also delivered a walk-off RBI in the 11th inning, securing a 5–4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. This remarkable feat made him the first player in Mariners history to achieve a walk-off in his debut game.

A Night to Remember

Young’s journey to the majors was filled with anticipation and emotion. After being pulled from a Triple-A game with the Tacoma Rainiers, he received the unexpected news of his promotion.

Overwhelmed, he made an emotional call to his parents, sharing the life-changing update. That night, sleep eluded him as he envisioned countless scenarios for his debut—though hitting a walk-off was beyond his imagination.

“I never imagined in my debut I’d hit a walk-off,” Young said. “I didn’t sleep last night. I was just thinking of every scenario that could happen, and walk-off was not in my mind.”

In his debut, Young showcased his skills with a walk, a base hit, and the game-winning RBI. His performance not only ended the Mariners’ three-game losing streak but also highlighted his readiness for the big leagues.

Young’s path to this moment wasn’t without obstacles. An arm injury during spring training limited his playtime, and his initial performance in Triple-A was underwhelming. However, a stellar May, where he batted .366 with a .467 on-base percentage, reignited his momentum and led to his call-up.

Reflecting on his struggles, Young stated, “The struggles I went through the past couple months, I feel like have helped me a lot.” His resilience and adaptability were evident in his debut performance, where he maintained composure and delivered under pressure.

“He’s been on fire down in Tacoma and has swung the bat very, very well,” manager Dan Wilson said. “It’s exciting to have him here.”

A Family Affair

The significance of Young’s debut extended beyond personal achievement. His family, who had supported his baseball journey from Little League to the majors, shared in the emotional milestone. The Mariners captured this sentiment by sharing a heartfelt video of Young calling his family to tell them how he had just been called up, underscoring the deep familial bonds behind his success.

“I think the best reaction was my mom,” Young said. “She was just like screaming, screaming on the phone. And I started crying. I think that’s when it hit me, really, when I started crying and she was crying, too. And then I called some of my friends and they were just in shock.”

Young’s debut not only marked a personal triumph but also signaled a promising future for the Mariners. His performance exemplifies the team’s emphasis on developing homegrown talent and fostering a culture of resilience and determination.

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around the game,” Young said.

As the Mariners continue their season, fans and teammates alike will be watching Young’s progression with anticipation, hopeful that his debut is just the beginning of a remarkable career.