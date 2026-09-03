Seattle Mariners Get Concerning Matt Brash Injury News Before Athletics Series

The Seattle Mariners got some concerning news on reliever Matt Brash’s recovery from a lat strain. Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports that Brash felt tightness in his lat after a bullpen session in Boston.

That’s certainly not the news the Mariners wanted to hear concerning one of their top relievers. Brash has been out since June 9 with a lat strain. He’s headed for an MRI, which should reveal the extent of this latest setback.

What comes back from the imaging could determine if Brash will pitch again in 2026. An aggravation or new injury would almost certainly end his season.

Mariners Get Concerning News on Reliever Matt Brash

Matt Brash has been a key arm in the Mariners bullpen, despite various injuries throughout the years. Since his breakout year in 2023, in which he pitched to a 3.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 70.2 innings, he’s struggled to stay healthy.

Brash missed all of 2024 and the first month of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He recovered and played a key role in the Mariners bullpen, helping get to a game away from the World Series.

However, 2026 will mark the third straight year defined by injuries for the hard-throwing right-hander. He’s been great when available, as he’s allowed two runs (one earned) in 16.2 innings this year, with 15 strikeouts and six walks.

Brash last pitched on June 8. He was pulled from that game after reaggravating the lat injury and placed on the injured list the following day. It marked the second time that the right-hander has gone on the injured list for a lat strain. The first time, he spent three weeks (April 30-May 20) on the IL.

The Mariners transferred Brash to the 60-day injured list on August 20, a merely procedural move at the time. He had already spent the requisite 60 days before then. They’d have to clear room on their 40-man roster if they do activate the right-hander.

But Seattle may be asking more along the lines of whether he’ll return at all, rather than when. That leaves the club in a bit of a holding pattern regarding its bullpen in a very desperate part of the season.

Seattle Mariners Right Now

The Mariners are starting a four-game series against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Seattle is hoping to stack wins against a soft end to their regular season schedule.

The margin for error has dropped considerably. Seattle is four games back of a Wild Card spot and 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in their division. FanGraphs gives them just an 18.6% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Much of their September schedule will include some of the worst teams in MLB this season. Only two of their final 22 games will be against teams who currently are .500 or better.

Top prospect Kade Anderson will make his third career start, with a first pitch time of 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT.