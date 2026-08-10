Former Mariners Closer Paul Sewald DFA’d by Current Team

Former Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald’s second stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks has come to an end. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro broke the move after the team signed veteran starter Zack Littell.

This comes after an unsuccessful second stint as Arizona’s closer, in which he had a 6.23 ERA and 24 saves in 45 appearances. He previously held that role in 2023 and 2024 with the Diamondbacks.

Sewald, 35, spent three seasons in Seattle. He went 18-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 52 saves as their closer, leading them to a postseason berth in 2022. Not only did he perform well, but he provided a strong clubhouse presence in his three years.

The former Mariners closer is at a crossroads in his career after a rough 2026 season. Sewald’s next move will likely be his release from the Diamondbacks within the next five days. Arizona cannot trade him, and the veteran reliever can reject an outright assignment.

Revisiting the Paul Sewald Trade in 2023

The Mariners cashed in on Paul Sewald’s success at the 2023 trade deadline. With Andres Munoz set to take over at closer, the team sold high on the 32-year-old to land Josh Rojas, Ryan Bliss, and Dominic Canzone.

Sewald played a key role in the Diamondbacks’ postseason run in 2023. Meanwhile, the Mariners added a key regular to the lineup in Canzone. He is mostly a platoon bat in the outfield and designated hitter, with 82.2% of his plate appearances against right-handed pitchers over the last three seasons.

Since the 2024 season, Canzone has a .255/.324/.461 slash with 37 home runs and a 125 OPS+. The 28-year-old broke out last season, hitting .300 with 18 home runs and a 132 OPS+ in 89 games.

He’s since sustained that breakout in 2026. Canzone is hitting .251 with 11 home runs and a 140 OPS+.

Looking back at that trade, it’s safe to say both clubs got what they wanted out of that deal. Also considering how Sewald’s career has looked since the 2024 season, the Mariners also look smart for cashing in when they did.