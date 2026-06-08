5-Year Seattle Mariners Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

They won by a score of 10-0.

The Rangers will now visit the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

5-Year Seattle Mariners Player Released By Rangers

Also on Sunday, the Rangers officially released Sean Haggerty.

MLB.com wrote: “Texas Rangers released LF Sam Haggerty.”

Haggerty had been batting .159 with seven hits, one RBI, three runs and two stolen bases in 35 games this season.

He was designated for assignment earlier in the week.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Haggerty being designated for assignment/released:

@BryanD851: “Bring him home”

@MarinerMenace: “In case anybody is wondering, he has played four games at first base in his career.”

@jjosephine51: “@Mariners PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE”

@sanjaromin: “Everyone, swaggerty was fun but look at his stats. He’s been way way down since returning from injury. We don’t want him back, we don’t need him back. #Mariners #TridentsUp”

@hannahbartlet51: “Well I guess they couldn’t keep all the ex mariners theyve signed lol”

Haggerty’s Background

Haggerty was picked in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the New York Mets.

Following New York, the 32-year-old played part of five seasons for the Seattle Mariners.

Haggerty had been with the Rangers for the last two seasons (2025 and 2026).

Over 301 career games, he is batting .232 with 146 hits, 11 home runs, 54 RBI’s, 101 runs and 47 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Haggerty before the end of the 2026 season.

Mariners And Rangers Right Now

The Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 32-33 record in 65 games.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are one spot ahead of the Rangers as the top team in the division with a 34-32 record in 66 games.