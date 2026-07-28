MLB Insider Expects Mariners To Trade Emerson Hancock

The Seattle Mariners were on the verge of making their first World Series appearance last season, and this year they find themselves flirting with .500. Despite the record, they are still well in contention for the American League West this deadline season. With a plethora of controllable starting pitching, Jeff Passan of ESPN expects Emerson Hancock to be moved by the deadline on August 3.

“The Mariners would like to use a starting pitcher to go out and get a bat,” Passan said. “Preferably a right-handed hitting bat.” Most of the Mariners lineup hit from the left side. Outside of Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, there is not another formidable right-handed bat in the Seattle order.

Seattle’s Starters Surplus

Hancock might be the most valuable pitcher Seattle is willing to trade this deadline. Passan mentioned that this could be Luis Castillo, who has two years remaining on his contract but is owed $21.6 million a year for the next two years. His contract could affect the value Seattle would receive and could cost them a prospect from their system.

Hancock has yet to hit arbitration and will not be a free agent until after the 2030 season. The Mariners right-hander has a 3.16 ERA this season and a 23.4 strikeout percentage. At age 27 and with four additional seasons of club control, Hancock should be valuable enough to make a move at the deadline.

With top prospects Cade Anderson and Ryan Sloan waiting in the minors, the Mariners have a surplus of controlled starting pitching. While Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, and Logan Gilbert are likely off the table, Hancock is still a strong option. With solid stats and plenty more years with a team-friendly salary, this could be a buy-buy situation rather than a true sell.

Trade Deadline Market Is Thin With Right-Handed Hitters

The Mariners are in desperate need of right-handed hitters; their entire starting infield bats left-handed. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer just hit the injured list, thinning the list even more. Seattle could look at Taylor Ward and Seiya Suzuki; both are free agents after this season, and both of their clubs are in desperate need of pitching.

The Chicago Cubs are trying to weather the storm until Justin Steele gets back, but he won’t be able to stretch out and start games this season. Ben Brown is dominating at the front of their rotation, but after that the rotation falls off. Hancock would be a solid fix, and Suzuki would be a near-perfect fit for the Mariners’ needs.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are vying for a playoff spot themselves and once again find themselves struggling on the mound. Although the power numbers are down, Ward would provide some pop to the Mariners’ lineup and a .386 on-base percentage. Similar to the Cubs, the Orioles require pitching to keep them in the American League Wild Card race. Hancock would not only be a short-term solution but also give them a rock to build with for the future.

Less than a week until the trade deadline, and the Mariners must make a move to not waste another season with their core rotation.