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J.P. Crawford Bids Farewell to Mariners

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J.P. Crawford acknowledges the crowd in Seattle.
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners lifts his hat after he is pulled during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

J.P. Crawford has spent a long time playing for the Seattle Mariners.

On Sunday, though, he may have suited up for his final game in the Pacific Northwest.

Crawford is a pending free agent, and the shortstop position going forward in Seattle will likely be held down by Colt Emerson.

The Mariners surely wanted to make the playoffs and push this dilemma down the road, but that didn’t happen. They couldn’t match the magic of their 2025 season that went all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS.

And so on Sunday, the final day of the MLB regular season, the Mariners took a moment to appreciate Crawford before whatever might come next.

J.P. Crawford and Seattle Say Goodbye

Crawford was in the lineup for the Mariners on Sunday, but he didn’t finish the game.

The Mariners made sure to pull Crawford before action ended so he could get an ovation for himself.

It was clear from the energy in the ballpark that a lot of Seattle baseball fans appreciated what Crawford did for them with the Mariners.

This wasn’t the first salute of the sort on Sunday, either. The Mariners are saying goodbye to broadcaster Rick Rizzs, and they showed him love before the game:

The Crawford farewell scenes were a bit more surprising to at least some fans, though. For those who haven’t followed closely, it may not be obvious what Crawford has been in Seattle.

J.P. Crawford Mariners Career

Crawford came to the Mariners in a December 2013 trade with Carlos Santana for Jean Segura, Juan Nicasio and James Pazos.

He had appeared in 72 games with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he became an MLB regular after the trade and blossomed into his best self with the Mariners.

Crawford played 973 games across eight seasons with the Mariners. He batted .247 with a .708 OPS, including 176 doubles, 11 triples and 78 home runs.

Crawford never made an All-Star team, but he often started almost every game, and he was a consistent contributor no matter where he was clotted into the batting order.

Crawford scored 89 runs in 2021 and 94 runs in 2023.

He hit 19 homers in 2023, as well, and led the AL with 94 walks.

Crawford also hit double-digit homers each of the last two years.

He had a career-best 37 doubles in 2021.

Across the board, Crawford had a tendency to deliver the occasional timely hit. He was never the Mariners’ most important hitter, but he was always there ready to contribute.

The Mariners haven’t had a ton of great shortstops. Alex Rodriguez was the most talented, of course.

Crawford, though, has been one of the longest-lasting and most reliable at the position in the Pacific Northwest.

The fans obviously noticed those positive intangibles, and that’s why they made sure to show Crawford so much love on Sunday. They wanted to say a strong goodbye.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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J.P. Crawford Bids Farewell to Mariners

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