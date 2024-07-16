Mariners Trade Proposal Lands $2.6 Million Former All-Star in a 4-Player Swap

The Seattle Mariners are leading the way in the American League West with a 52-46 record. However, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the club will be looking for an “everyday bat” at the July 30 trade deadline. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Robbie Hyde brings Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Seattle.

“The Mariners already have begun talking with teams about possible trades, with the deadline exactly one month away. For now, Seattle’s focus is an everyday bat and bullpen help,” Morosi wrote on X on June 30.

Hyde proposed this trade that brings Chisholm to the Mariners:

Mariners receive: outfielder/infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Marlins receive: outfielder Jonny Farmelo, right-handed pitcher Logan Evans and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins

Chisholm has been tuning out trade rumors and just focusing on his play on the field.

“Every year,” Chisholm said on July 10, according to MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola. “It’s just rumors for me. Until it happens, I don’t know, you know? So I’m going to just keep going out there playing baseball and knowing how I play, you know what I mean?”

Farmelo is the organization’s No. 7 prospect. He was drafted in 2023 and would be the key return for the Marlins in the proposal, according to Hyde. Evans and Hopkins are the No. 18 and No. 22 prospects respectively.

Mariners Need a Bat

Despite their success, the Mariners offense needs a boost. The club is ranked No.27 in runs, No. 28 in OPS, first in strikeouts and last in batting average.

If the Mariners are looking for an everyday player the Jazz would certainly fill the need. He has played shortstop, second base and centerfield as a big leaguer. Chisholm played primarily as a shortstop in the minor leagues. He played second base regularly during his first three seasons after being called up. In 2023 he began playing in the outfield.

Now, the Marlins are playing him at second base again to “keep his bat in the lineup every day,” manager Skip Schumaker said on July 14, according to MLB.com’s Jeff Wallner.

Chisholm likely wouldn’t take the place of Julio Rodríguez in centerfield. However, he would be an instant upgrade offensively from shortstop J.P. Crawford or Jorge Polanco. Crawford has a .209 batting average while Polanco has a .197 average.

Chisholm is slashing .249/.321/.407 with 18 stolen bases and 12 home runs. His OBP and batting average are not far off from his All-Star season in 2022.

Chisholm’s Trade Interest

Health has been a concern for the former All-Star. Chisholm, 26, has played in 90 of the Marlins’ 93 games this season. He has played over 100 games just once in his career (2021). Additionally, he will be more than a rental for the Mariners at the deadline.

He signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal to after losing an arbitration hearing in the offseason. Chisholm is arbitration-eligible for two more seasons.

“Chisholm has put together his healthiest season to date, producing at the top of the lineup, and teams are taking notice,” The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish wrote on July 8. “Believe it or not this is the first time there has been genuine interest in Chisholm as injuries, and his personality have kept other clubs wondering what they would be getting in return.”

Chisholm will be a popular name at the deadline as there is a “growing belief” that he will be traded, according to Mish. His versatility makes him a valuable player in both the outfield and infield.

The New York Yankees are one team that has discussed a potential trade for the Marlins star, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on July 11.