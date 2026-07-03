Mariners Get Unfortunate Injury News on Julio Rodriguez Before Blue Jays Series

The Seattle Mariners got unfortunate news on starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Rodriguez will head to the 7-day concussion injured list.

As the corresponding move, utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room for Mastrobuoni, right-hander Cooper Criswell has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

This comes a game after Rodriguez left their 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He got hit in the head on a throw to second while running the bases in the first inning. Rodriguez was immediately placed in concussion protocol.

“Giving him the extra time and precaution is the way to go at this point,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson told reporters, including Dusty Baker of King 5 Seattle (NBC).

That means Rodriguez will be out for the next week. He should be eligible to return when the Mariners start their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 10.