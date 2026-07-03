As the corresponding move, utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room for Mastrobuoni, right-hander Cooper Criswell has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
That means Rodriguez will be out for the next week. He should be eligible to return when the Mariners start their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 10.
Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott
The Seattle Mariners got unfortunate news on starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Rodriguez will head to the 7-day concussion injured list. Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ · Follow Update on Julio Rodríguez: He’s expected to be placed on the 7-day concussion IL this afternoon. No roster move yet, but Miles Mastrobuoni […]
Mariners Get Unfortunate Injury News on Julio Rodriguez Before Blue Jays Series