Hi, Subscriber

Mariners Get Unfortunate Injury News on Julio Rodriguez Before Blue Jays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Getty
The Mariners will be without Julio Rodriguez for the next seven days.

The Seattle Mariners got unfortunate news on starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Rodriguez will head to the 7-day concussion injured list.

As the corresponding move, utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room for Mastrobuoni, right-hander Cooper Criswell has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

This comes a game after Rodriguez left their 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He got hit in the head on a throw to second while running the bases in the first inning. Rodriguez was immediately placed in concussion protocol.

“Giving him the extra time and precaution is the way to go at this point,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson told reporters, including Dusty Baker of King 5 Seattle (NBC).

That means Rodriguez will be out for the next week. He should be eligible to return when the Mariners start their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 10.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

0 Comments

Mariners Get Unfortunate Injury News on Julio Rodriguez Before Blue Jays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x