Mariners Reveal Julio Rodriguez Injury After Exiting Orioles Game

Mariners superstar center fielder Julio Rodriguez exited the team’s 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles with an injury. Manager Dan Wilson told reporters, including Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, that Rodriguez has spasms in his hamstring.

“A little bit of a spasm in his hamstring,” Wilson told Divish. “Thought it best to get him out with what we’ve got going on right now in terms of injuries. Thought it was smart to get him out of there and give it a little bit of a rest.”

It’s unclear what this injury situation entails. Wilson said that Rodriguez started feeling the spasms after making a leaping catch in center field. He’s considered day-to-day, but the injuries to the Mariners’ outfield have been piling up of late.

Injuries Pile Up for Mariners Lineup

Julio Rodriguez’s latest injury is another blow to the Mariners’ starting lineup. Josh Naylor and Luke Raley are nursing injuries that haven’t required a stint on the injured list yet. Naylor and Raley are dealing with wrist and back issues.

There is some good news for Naylor’s injury. Wilson told Divish before the game that they hope and expect their first baseman to be back in the lineup for the series finale. In his absence, the club has started utility infielder Miles Mastrobuoni.

Raley could be a game-time decision against the Orioles. Wilson said they’ll see how the outfielder looks before deciding what to do. They’ve had to turn to Connor Joe in the outfield as a result of their injury situation.

Additionally, they’ll be without Randy Arozarena until June 23 at the earliest. The Mariners’ left fielder was down long enough that the club had to place him on the injured list. They expect a minimal IL stint for Arozarena and should welcome him back to the lineup after the 10 days are up.

The saving grace for the Mariners is that they recently got back shortstop J.P. Crawford and catcher Cal Raleigh. Crawford has slid over to third base, as Emerson has graded well defensively at shortstop in a limited sample. That could be their alignment for the left side of the in

What’s Next for Julio Rodriguez?

How well Julio Rodriguez feels the following day is going to be important. He’s day-to-day, but they don’t have many outfield options if he misses the next game.

Much of it depends on how Luke Raley is feeling and if the club requires placing him on the injured list. Raley has hit almost strictly against right-handers, holding the platoon advantage in 91.6% of plate appearances.

If Raley is ready to go for the series finale, he should be in the lineup. The Orioles are starting right-hander Shane Baz.

Their other options that the Mariners have in the outfield are Victor Robles, Connor Joe, Miles Mastrobuoni, and Dominic Canzone. Robles finished out the game at center following Rodriguez’s exit from the game and would start if the 25-year-old needs a day.

There will be a lot of eyes on the Mariners’ starting lineup against the Orioles, to see who starts in the outfield. Not only to see if Rodriguez is back in the lineup, but also Raley.