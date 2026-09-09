Mariners Rookie Makes T-Mobile Park History vs. Rangers

Just six games into his major league career, Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Lazaro Montes made history in the home of the franchise on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 against the Boston Red Sox, went yard in the Mariners’ series opener against the Texas Rangers. The three-run blast was estimated to be 474 feet.

At this distance, Montes’ first homer at the stadium is “the longest home run hit in T-Mobile Park during the Statcast era,” according to Mariners insider Adam Jude. The hit also tied the San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. for the longest home run of the 2026 season.

Who is Lazaro Montes?

Lazaro Montes was signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2022. He’s spent the past four seasons in the minor leagues, playing in 44 games in Triple-A Tacoma.

With the Rainers this season, Montes is hitting .274/.369/.571 with 13 home runs, 30 RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Apart of September’s MLB roster expansions, Seattle’s No. 5 prospect and the MLB Pipeline’s No. 56 overall was selected to the major leagues, MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer wrote.

It took Lazaro Montes eight days in the big leagues to make his name known. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound outfielder was called up on Sept. 1 by the Mariners. He served as Seattle’s designated hitter in his debut, batting seventh in the lineup.

Montes hit his first career home run in his MLB debut, recording two hits, one home run, and two RBIs in the Mariners win over the Boston Red Sox.

Mariners Battle Their Way for an AL Wild Card Spot

Coming off an ALCS appearance in 2025, the Seattle Mariners are already in every-game-matters mode in early September.

Entering Tuesday, Seattle is out of a playoff spot with a 67-77 record. The AL West champions in 2025 sit 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros (74-71) for the division lead.

The American League Wild Card picture doesn’t look much more compelling. The Mariners, along with four other teams (Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Minnesota Twins) are within six games of the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the final spot in the Wild Card.

Seattle needs a lot to go right in order to qualify for October baseball. With less than 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Mariners are losing hope.