Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision Before Yankees Series

The Seattle Mariners are in the Bronx on Tuesday night for their series opener against the New York Yankees.

Seattle enters the contest with a 56-63 record and will send Bryan Woo to the mound against Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers.

Ahead of the matchup, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made a notable lineup change involving catcher Cal Raleigh, who finished as the runner-up for the 2025 AL MVP award.

Mariners Announce Raleigh Decision

Raleigh has dropped significantly in the lineup during his down season, falling as low as the No. 8 spot. However, Wilson has started moving him back up the order.

After batting seventh Sunday, Raleigh will hit sixth Tuesday night while starting behind the plate.

Mariners 8/11 T. Ward RF

R. Arozarena LF

J. Rodríguez CF

D. Canzone DH

C. Young 2B

C. Raleigh C

B. Donovan 3B

W. Wilson 1B

C. Emerson SS B. Woo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 11, 2026

Raleigh’s Troubling 2026 Season

It simply hasn’t been the season anyone expected from Raleigh after his historic 2025 campaign. He led MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs last season, earning his first All-Star selection and a spot on Team USA’s World Baseball Classic roster.

However, Raleigh has experienced a dramatic drop-off this season, and sometimes that’s just baseball.

He enters Tuesday night having appeared in 85 games and recorded 50 hits, 26 runs, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs across 310 at-bats. He’s batting .161 with a .303 slugging percentage and a .571 OPS.

Looking at the Mariners

Seattle has been one of the more underwhelming teams in the league considering the roster it entered the season with. Somehow, despite sitting seven games below .500, the Mariners remain in the American League playoff race.

They currently sit third in the AL West, 4.5 games behind the division lead and 4.0 games out of a Wild Card spot with 42 regular-season games remaining.