Seattle Mariners Announce Personal News on Legendary Pitcher Randy Johnson

The Seattle Mariners have their sights set on Thursday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

However, attention also turned to legendary Mariners pitcher and MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

It’s Johnson’s 63rd Birthday!

Johnson was born on Sept. 10, 1963, in Walnut Creek, California, and Thursday officially marks his 63rd birthday.

He pitched in MLB for 22 seasons, with 10 of those years coming in Seattle as a member of the Mariners.

“Join us in wishing The Big Unit a very happy birthday!” the Mariners posted on X.

Check it out:

Join us in wishing The Big Unit a very happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/u4SAUE3dHc — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 10, 2026

Mariners Fans React on Social Media

“Everyone honor this legend whose arm we tried running into the ground before shipping him off to the Astros. Then after signing with the D-Backs he had arguably the best pitching run in history, winning 4 CY in a row <5 in 6 years> and won a World Series,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “2026 Unit would be a better starting option than what we got going currently with some of our guys.”

Another person wrote, “Happy birthday to the bird man!”

“Happy birthday Randy Johnson!!!!! My favorite MLB pitcher, I hope you live a long prosperous life, and enjoy taking more photos of cool things!!!!!!!” a fan shared.

“Happy Birthday Mr. Johnson!” one more fan commented.

Johnson’s Legendary MLB Career

After beginning his career with the Montreal Expos, Johnson joined the Mariners in 1989.

Across his 10 seasons with Seattle, Johnson was a five-time All-Star, won one of his five Cy Young Awards, and maintained a 130-74 overall record with a 3.42 ERA.

In 1998, after a brief stint with the Houston Astros, Johnson ended up joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999. He spent eight seasons there and ultimately won four consecutive Cy Young Awards from 1999 to 2002, posting a 118-62 record and a 2.83 ERA during that period of his career.

Over his 22-year career, he recorded 303 wins across 603 starts and posted a 3.29 ERA with an astonishing 4,875 strikeouts, which ranks second in MLB history behind only Nolan Ryan.