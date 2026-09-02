Seattle Mariners Announce Sudden Cal Raleigh Decision During Red Sox Series

The Seattle Mariners have split the first two games of their series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday and Tuesday night.

This sets up an intriguing rubber match on Wednesday afternoon that will feature right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller for the Mariners and lefty Patrick Sandoval for Boston.

Ahead of the matchup, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made a notable lineup change involving slugger Cal Raleigh, who is coming off winning American League Player of the Week.

Mariners Announce Raleigh Decision

Raleigh has recorded a hit in each of the last four games and an RBI in each of the first two games against the Red Sox.

However, he is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s finale.

Johnny Pereda will handle the catching duties for Miller, while Dominic Canzone will serve as the designated hitter.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mariners 9/2 R. Arozarena LF D. Canzone DH J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B T. Ward RF C. Young 2B W. Wilson 3B J. Crawford SS J. Pereda C.”

Mariners 9/2 R. Arozarena LF

D. Canzone DH

J. Rodríguez CF

J. Naylor 1B

T. Ward RF

C. Young 2B

W. Wilson 3B

J. Crawford SS

J. Pereda C B. Miller SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 2, 2026

Raleigh’s 2026 Campaign

It’s been a challenging season, to say the least, for Raleigh, who entered 2026 coming off a historic campaign in which he led MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs. He finished second in AL MVP voting behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

This season, despite catching fire as of late, he’s batting .172 across 105 games and 373 at-bats. He’s recorded 35 runs, 64 hits, 20 home runs and 55 RBIs while slugging .359 with a .645 OPS.

Seattle has been a major letdown this season, currently sitting at 65-74 overall, which has the team 5.0 games back in the AL West and 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.