Mariners’ Bryce Miller Makes Unprecedented Baseball History

Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller had a tricky task on Saturday night.

It was his job to pitch in hitter-friendly Coors Field and try to give the Mariners a chance to keep the slimmest of playoff hopes alive.

Miller did his part, although the Mariners’ bullpen didn’t do theirs, which ruined what began as a nice night for the talented righty.

Amazingly, though, Miller accomplished something during his outing that no one has ever done in the history of baseball.

You’ve got to get quite specific about a few things to make that claim, but in a technical sense, it’s true.

Bryce Miller Baseball History

There’s a social media account called Pitchergami, and the premise is this — find pitching stat lines that have never happened before.

It uses a combination of five stats: innings thrown, hits allowed, earned runs allowed, walks surrendered and strikeouts.

Miller had a combo of those five that was unprecedented on Saturday.

He went 5.1 innings, allowed four hits and two walks, struck out six, and didn’t give up an earned run.

Those five stats had never existed in conjunction before now:

🚨 PITCHERGAMI 🚨 Bryce Miller just threw a line that has NEVER happened in MLB history: 5.1 IP | 4 H | 0 ER | 2 BB | 6 K SEA @ COL

That’s the 394th Pitchergami of 2026 and 1 of 83,619+ unique lines on record. — Pitchergami (@pitchergami) September 20, 2026

The natural social media response of fans is, “How is this possible?”

In this case, it actually makes a good amount of sense. The different variables combine in an unlikely way.

For most of baseball history, a pitcher who had gone 5.1 innings with no earned runs wouldn’t be pulled at that point. Either he’d stay in but allow runs, so maybe lasting that amount of innings but with more blemishes. Or he’d stay in and get more outs since he hadn’t given up any earned runs (Miller, in this case, did allow an unearned run, but that’s not part of the Pitchergami equation).

The strikeout, hit and walk variables also matter more here than you’d think. There are a ton of possible combos of those three numbers.

But the rarest part here to start it off is lasting 5.1 innings with the zero earned runs. Once you start adding more variables, it was possible to create a unique stat line for Miller.

Mariners Sadness

Unfortunately for the Mariners, their bullpen gave up four runs in the bottom of the seventh, and they’ve now fallen to 72-83 on the season.

They were only a couple innings away last year from making their first-ever World Series.

Now, the Mariners are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoff race in the American League.

It’s been a brutal year, and continued struggles down the stretch have proven that pain to be sharp and real.