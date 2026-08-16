Seattle Mariners Claim 29-Year-Old Pitcher Off Waivers From Detroit Tigers

The Seattle Mariners have added another arm to their organization, claiming right-handed pitcher Troy Watson off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

Watson was designated for assignment by Detroit earlier this week when the Tigers needed a spot on their 40-man roster. Rather than remaining with the organization, the 29-year-old will get a fresh opportunity with Seattle, which assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

The move gives the Mariners another potential depth option for their pitching staff as the season enters its final stretch.

Watson Put Together Strong Numbers in Tigers Organization

The right-hander spent the majority of his year with Triple-A Toledo, working both as a starter and out of the bullpen before Detroit added him to its 40-man roster in July.

Across all three Minor League levels in 2026, Watson went 4-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 60.1 innings, according to MiLB.com. He recorded 44 strikeouts while allowing just 46 hits, an average of 6.9 hits per nine innings.

Watson made 17 appearances overall, including 12 starts. His ability to work in multiple roles could give Seattle some flexibility as it evaluates him at Triple-A Tacoma.

Watson’s numbers with Toledo were also solid. Baseball-Reference lists him with a 3.24 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 50 innings for the Mud Hens, allowing 39 hits and 18 earned runs. He struck out 36 and walked 14, producing a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opposing hitters also had difficulty generating consistent traffic against him, with Watson allowing only 7.0 hits per nine innings.

The 29-year-old has considerable Minor League experience as well. Watson has pitched 456.2 innings over 178 career Minor League appearances, including 71 starts. He owns a 3.86 career ERA with 387 strikeouts and nine saves, giving the Mariners a pitcher who has experience working both as a starter and reliever.

Watson was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Northern Colorado. He has yet to make his major-league debut, despite Detroit selecting his contract and adding him to the 40-man roster on July 19.

Watson was immediately optioned to Toledo and never appeared in a game for the Tigers before being designated for assignment.

Mariners Still Fighting for a Playoff Spot

Watson joins a Mariners organization that still has something to play for over the final weeks of the regular season, although Seattle has work to do to get back into the postseason picture. The Mariners entered this week with a 58-66 record, sitting third in the American League West behind the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

The Mariners had lost three straight before responding with a 10-5 victory over the Astros on August 15. Emerson Hancock delivered seven strong innings in the win, while Seattle’s offense erupted for 15 hits. Cole Young went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and Brendan Donovan collected three hits and drove in three runs.

Seattle’s position makes pitching depth especially valuable over the remainder of the season. Watson may not immediately factor into the Major League staff after being assigned to Triple-A Tacoma, but having another right-hander on the 40-man roster gives the Mariners an additional option if injuries or performance issues create an opening.