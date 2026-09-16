Mariners Set on Decision About Firing Dan Wilson

It was just a year ago that the Seattle Mariners were less than two innings from winning Game 7 of the ALCS and going to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

What a difference a year makes, though.

The Mariners have struggled to recapture any of that magic during the 2026 MLB season, and it could prove costly when the year comes to an end.

It sounds like manager Dan Wilson’s job is in serious danger, and that front office leader Jerry Dipoto isn’t guaranteed safety, either.

Dan Wilson Firing Rumors

This is what ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote on Wednesday:

“It’s also regarded as a fait accompli that, barring a crazy run to the postseason, Dan Wilson’s tenure as Seattle’s manager will end.”

Wilson is a franchise favorite from his days as a catcher during the early part of the Ichiro Suzuki era. He was a reliable player and has been a trustworthy manager.

But sometimes, things just fall apart. That’s what has happened in Seattle this season.

“Seattle’s odds for making the playoffs stand at 1.9%, and with the team nearing the end of what has been a wildly disappointing season, there are a lot of industry tremors that suggest major change is possible at the top of the front office,” Olney writes. “It’ll be up to Mariners owner John Stanton, who is generally viewed more as patient than reactionary.”

Jerry Dipoto Firing Rumors

Getting rid of Dipoto would be more surprising given the promising roster and farm system he has built, but apparently he isn’t totally safe.

“Jerry Dipoto has been the Mariners’ head of baseball operations for 11 seasons, and in that time, they have reached the postseason twice, advancing to the American League Championship Series just last fall,” Olney writes. “… If ownership decides to fire Dipoto, his job will immediately become one of the most coveted in the industry — and largely because of Dipoto’s work.”

No matter who is in charge of the Mariners next season, they’ll have a chance to be a really good baseball team.

“The Mariners seemingly have a core of strong pitching, with Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and rookie Kade Anderson, and stars under contract, such as Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh,” Olney writes. “They also play in what might be the softest division in the majors, with no powerhouse clubs in the AL West.”

That may be the biggest disappointment about this season, though. No one has run away with the AL West, which could even be won by a team with a losing record. Despite that, Seattle didn’t step in and seize it.

If one team was equipped to dominate a bad division this year, it was the Mariners with their mix of pitching and slugging. Instead, they’ve stumbled all through the season.

It could end up costing people their jobs.