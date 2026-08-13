Seattle Mariners Demote Former No. 1 Overall Prospect After Yankees Series

The Seattle Mariners lost two of three games against the New York Yankees and continue to rank among the more disappointing teams in MLB this season.

After winning Thursday’s game, Seattle improved to 57-65 overall. Hours later, the Mariners made a notable roster move involving former No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson.

Mariners Announce Emerson Move

Following Thursday’s game, manager Dan Wilson, general manager Justin Hollander and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto met with Emerson and informed him that Seattle would send him down to Triple-A.

Infielder Brock Rodden will replace Emerson on the major league roster, while Leo Rivas will likely take over as Seattle’s primary shortstop.

Colt Emerson is indeed being sent down to Triple-A Tacoma, according to a source and as @RyanDivish said. Brock Rodden, their No. 19 prospect by @MLBPipeline, will be be selected and make his MLB debut. The move isn’t expected until the Mariners report in Houston tomorrow. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 13, 2026

Emerson’s 2026 Season

This was a rookie season many Mariners fans eagerly anticipated after Seattle selected Emerson in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The organization also signed him to a massive eight-year, $95 million extension before he even played a major league game.

Yet after a promising start, the 21-year-old’s season has fallen well short of expectations.

Entering Thursday, Emerson had appeared in 68 games and recorded 224 plate appearances. He was batting just .190 with 24 runs, 42 hits, eight home runs and 23 RBIs. He also owned a .335 slugging percentage and .581 OPS.

Seattle has invested heavily in Emerson, so this won’t be the last we see of him. However, a stint in Triple-A could give him an opportunity to take a step back, regain his confidence and find his rhythm again.