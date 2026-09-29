Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto Reveals Thoughts on Own Firing

The Seattle Mariners took a huge step backward in the 2026 MLB season.

A year ago, they played in Game 7 of the ALCS. They were less than two innings away from a spot in their first-ever World Series.

This season, though, they hardly ever got on track. Players struggled. Roster decisions backfired. Nothing worked.

The end result was that manager Dan Wilson was fired when the season ended.

So too were four of his coaches: bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and first-base coach Eric Young Jr.

Still in place? Jerry Dipoto, the leader of the Mariners’ front office.

Except it’s interesting — Dipoto can see the case for his own firing, too.

Jerry Dipoto Talks His Job

Dipoto was asked in a press conference Monday about whether he should still be in the role he’s in.

He was quite honest.