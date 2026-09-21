Mariners’ Kade Anderson Joins Madison Bumgarner in Baseball History

The Seattle Mariners have not put together the kind of season they would’ve wanted. A year after going to Game 7 of the ALCS, the playoffs have proven to be too tough to reach again.

At least they can point to at least one bright spot: Kade Anderson.

It’s not exactly anything the Mariners have done correctly this year with Anderson, but from the moment they drafted him, it was clear they may have just landed a left-handed ace.

This Seattle team does have a strong pitching staff, so Anderson won’t be alone in trying to help things turn around in 2027 and beyond, but he’ll be a key factor, for sure.

When you start doing things on the mound that haven’t been done since San Francisco Giants legend Madison Bumgarner, you know you’re doing something right.

Kade Anderson’s Mad-Bum History

Anderson’s history was made because of what he did on Sunday in Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

The big lefty went 7.0 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits. He didn’t walk a batter.

Anderson also struck out seven in a comfortable, cruise-control type of outing for the Mariners.

And he’s now the youngest pitcher since Bumgarner with that type of performance.

The specific parameter: Seven scoreless innings with no walks.

Mariners Director of Baseball Communications Alex Mayer shared that stat on X:

Kade Anderson became the youngest LHP to throw 7.0+ scoreless IP with no walks in an outing since Madison Bumgarner for the Giants on Sept. 27, 2011. Both were against … the Rockies! 🏔️🏔️🏔️ #TheMayerGWS https://t.co/LutAkRDyM8 — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) September 21, 2026

Because sports are fun, a quick trip down the rabbit hole of that Bumgarner start on Sept. 27, 2011.

The Giants got home runs that day from Brandon Belt and Conor Gillaspie. Belt had three hits against a mish-mosh Rockies pitching staff. The Rockies’ three hits came from Mark Ellis, Kevin Kouzmanoff and Jordan Pacheco. And interestingly, the ninth inning in a 7-0 game for the Giants was pitched by Barry Zito.

And on that day, if you’re wondering, the Mariners lost by an inverse 7-0 score to the A’s — Seattle had four hits (Ichiro Suzuki, Luis Rodriguez, Justin Smoak, Kyle Seager) as Blake Beavan took the loss on the mound.

Hopefully some element of those bits of history emphasize that what Anderson did on Sunday doesn’t happen all the time.

Seattle Struggles

Particularly in the context of Anderson, maybe the most curious part of this Mariners season is that they clearly have pitching. Their established arms haven’t all been perfect, but it’s still the kind of rotation core that looks like it should get the job done.

Instead, though, the Mariners have been a bit off the pace all year. Their bats have played a big role in that, to be sure, with the struggles of Cal Raleigh epitomizing everything.

Still, Seattle might not be that far off. A team with this depth of pitching has to feel good about its chances. The 2027 season, with a full year of Anderson especially, could be a lot better.