Mariners’ Kade Anderson Makes Personal History

Kade Anderson is on the board.

For the first time, he’s earned the win in a Major League Baseball game.

The Seattle Mariners are certainly hoping it’s the first of many.

Kade Anderson picks up his first career win for the @Mariners! pic.twitter.com/PvhKsirPSM — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

The Mariners are on the very fringes of the playoff race, so this doesn’t necessarily have a ton of meaning in the standings.

Instead, this is about hope for the future. The Mariners get a chance to appreciate a potential phenom who they hope will one day be a star.

On Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, Anderson certainly looked like he belonged.

Kade Anderson Stats

Anderson was in control throughout his outing on Wednesday against the Rangers.

He lasted 6.0 innings, his longest outing in the major leagues so far.

On this day, he allowed six hits and walked just a single hitter, the low mark for free passes in his four outings so far.

Anderson also struck out five hitters, his single-game career-high.

And yep, the Mariners scored just enough to get him a win.

Anderson is now 1-1 through his first four MLB starts with a 4.29 ERA. He has 16 strikeouts and eight walks through 21.0 innings pitched.

The Mariners are being careful not to push Anderson too far into games, but he showed on Wednesday that when he can get into a groove, he can be really good.

How Kade Anderson Got Here

Anderson was one of the top players available in the 2025 MLB Draft, when the Mariners had the No. 3 overall pick.

The lefty from LSU made it to them, and Seattle didn’t let Anderson go any further.

He turned 22 earlier this season and is originally from the state of Louisiana, so the Pacific Northwest is a long way from home. But if Anderson does things right, he could make it his new home for a long time.

Anderson’s metrics from Statcast are all in their very early stages, but a few things are quite obvious.

He’s got an 88th-percentile extension, meaning he’s releasing the ball closer to hitters than most other pitchers.

He’s also induced a very high chase rate of 35.8%, getting swings at pitches outside the zone, and he’s limited hard-hit percentage to 31.1%, which is lower than most pitchers allow.

There’s still a lot of time for Anderson continue to grow and change as a pitcher, but for the Mariners right now, all they can really ask from Anderson is some positives — and he’s providing plenty of those.