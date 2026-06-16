Mariners Offer Major Cal Raleigh Update Ahead of Orioles Series Opener

Back on May 14, the Seattle Mariners saw one of their biggest stars, Cal Raleigh, land on the injured list for the first time in his career. After more than a month away from the league, the switch-hitting catcher is finally set to return as the Mariners prepare to host the Boston Orioles at T-Mobile Park.

Raleigh Set to Return

In an announcement made by Justin Hollander, Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations, the team confirmed a series of roster moves highlighted by Raleigh’s return to the active roster.

With Raleigh reinstated, catcher Jhonny Pereda was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners also announced the reinstatement of shortstop J.P. Crawford, who found himself sidelined with a right hand contusion.

For Raleigh, it seems as if the time away from the game acted as an opportunity for him to reset both physically and mentally.

Speaking to The Seattle Times, Raleigh reflected on his time away from the plate.

“Obviously, getting healthy was No. 1,” Raleigh said. “But taking a step back and understanding where I’m at, and understanding where the team is at and watching from afar — it’s not what I wanted to do, but ultimately it was a good time to reflect and see what I could do better, see where I can make some adjustments, both as a player and as a teammate.”

Raleigh also shared his excitement about returning to the field.

“It’s definitely been exciting to be back in uniform and playing,” he said. “That’s the best part about it, is getting those nerves and those good butterfly feelings back again, which is awesome. Really excited and energetic to get going again.”

Rehab Assignment

The All-Star catcher originally suffered a right oblique strain back in early May. Raleigh initially attempted to play through the injury, during which he unfortunately went on an 0-for-38 stretch at the plate. This, combined with his continued discomfort ultimately forced the Mariners to send him on rehab assignment.

While there, it appears Raleigh might have been able to find his swing again. After a difficult start to the 2026 season, Raleigh’s rehab assignment saw him hit five home runs across four games. Hopefully, a sign of what’s to come as he returns to the active roster.

Seattle has leaned heavily on its pitching staff during Raleigh’s absence. With his return, the Mariners will hopefully find a way to be more productive at the plate.

Mariners-Orioles Series

The Mariners begin their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, June 16 at T-Mobile Park. Seattle will send Logan Gilbert to the mound opposite Baltimore starter Brandon Young. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT.

Despite battling injuries and an inconsistent start to the 2026 season, Seattle enters the series at the top of the AL West standings. However, the Athletics sit just a half-game back as Tuesday’s action begins.

With Crawford and Raleigh both returning to the lineup, the Mariners may have a chance to regain momentum and show more consistency and productivity at the plate as the season continues.