Mariners Predicted to Lose 26-HR, .279 Average All-Star

The Seattle Mariners made it to Game 7 of the ALCS a year ago and were just a few outs from the World Series, which would’ve been the first such appearance in franchise history.

There was no such magic in 2026. These Mariners struggled most of the year and will be watching October baseball from home.

That downfall could lead to some serious changes in the offseason — that is, if a pending lockout doesn’t mess things up too much.

But eventually, the Mariners will have to get the roster in order for a new season of baseball, whenever that might be.

And with that in mind, it’s worth noting that there’s more and more noise about one outcome in particular: The Mariners may lose Randy Arozarena in free agency.

Why Mariners Would Lose Randy Arozarena

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley threw out this prediction in a new article on Wednesday, noting that he thinks the Atlanta Braves would then be a logical landing spot for Arozarena, potentially on a three-year deal.

“If he wants out of the less-than-hitter-friendly confines of Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, he could have a host of outfield-needy suitors along the East Coast,” Buckley writes. “The Boston Red Sox could certainly use his bat, but he’d be such a clear plug-and-play fit for the Atlanta Braves that our crystal ball sees them placing the highest bid.”

Arozarena put one of his best seasons just before hitting free agency, too.