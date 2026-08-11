Seattle Mariners Release 23-Year-Old Outfielder Before Yankees Series

The Seattle Mariners are in the Bronx for a three-game series against the New York Yankees beginning Tuesday night.

On Monday night, however, the organization made a roster move involving one of its outfielders in the farm system.

Mariners Release Outfielder

The Mariners officially released 23-year-old outfielder George Feliz, according to the MiLB transactions page for the Inland Empire 66ers, Seattle’s Single-A affiliate.

Feliz signed with the Mariners in 2019 out of the Dominican Republic and received a $900,000 signing bonus, the largest bonus Seattle gave to any player in its 2019 international class.

While Feliz showed promise as he developed through the organization, he hasn’t lived up to expectations with the Mariners. He still has plenty of time to turn things around given his age, but his production has continued to decline.

Feliz played 72 games for the 66ers this season and hit just .208 across 245 at-bats. He recorded 35 runs, 51 hits, five home runs, 26 RBIs and six stolen bases while posting a .318 slugging percentage and a .599 OPS.

His production has continued to decline, and now the Mariners’ top international prospect from their 2019 class will likely look to continue his professional career elsewhere.

Looking at the Mariners Farm System

The Mariners currently boast one of the best farm systems in baseball, and according to USA Today’s post-trade deadline evaluation, they have the best.

USA Today moved Seattle from No. 3 to No. 1, highlighting a group led by left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, shortstop Felnin Celesten, outfielder Lazaro Montes and second baseman/outfielder Michael Arroyo.

Kade Anderson this season: 1.13 ERA | 87.2 IP | 128 SO | .150 AVG Over 17 starts for Double-A Arkansas pic.twitter.com/yemUOMazIV — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 10, 2026

Anderson ranks as the No. 5 prospect in MLB, while Sloan sits at No. 8. The other three prospects also rank inside the top 40.