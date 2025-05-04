MLB Writer Stunned by Mariners’ Offensive Dominance

The Seattle Mariners were supposed to win with pitching. That was the identity. That was the plan. But here in 2025, it’s the bats—not the arms—carrying them to the top of the AL West. And even national writers are doing double-takes.

“Who saw that coming?” wrote CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa in the May 1 “Batting Around” roundtable. “Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised […] it’s carried over to 2025.”

In the same feature, Axisa pointed out the biggest plot twist of Seattle’s season so far: with Logan Gilbert and George Kirby sidelined by arm trouble, the Mariners aren’t dominating from the mound—they’re flat-out mashing.

Seattle ranks second in the American League in home runs (49), and OPS (.759). They are also ranking fifth in slugging percentage (.420), and as of May 4. Once-dead bats have roared back to life, and it all traces back to a mid-2024 decision that flew under the radar nationally: bringing in Edgar Martinez as hitting coach.

Edgar Martinez’s Influence Paying Off

A Hall of Famer and Seattle legend, Martinez returned to the organization in August 2024. This was seen more as a PR move than a tactical shift at the time. But since then, the Mariners have switched offensively. In 2025, Martinez role was expanded and now serves as Senior Director of Hitting Strategy.

Jorge Polanco is back to hitting like a starting-of-the-order threat. Cal Raleigh has 12 home runs already. And perhaps most surprising? J.P. Crawford—left for dead by many scouts—is slashing .286/.405/.400 through April.

Seattle Sports insider Shannon Drayer credited Martinez for helping simplify players’ approaches, focusing on timing and barrel control. “It’s just getting back to simplifying everything up,” J.P. Crawford told Drayer back in September 2024. “I think collectively over the last couple of months we were going in with the plan that was way too complicated and these last couple of weeks we simplified everything just getting back to just trusting yourself, trusting your hands and just (a) see-ball-hit-ball type of mentality.”

Winning Without Julio?

The most impressive part? Seattle’s surge is happening without superstar Julio Rodríguez carrying the load. Through May 4, Rodríguez is hitting just .212 with five homers and a .697 OPS.

If Julio heats up and Kirby or Gilbert return by midseason, the Mariners could shift from surprise story to serious contender.

National analysts have taken notice. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi weight in by saying to Seattle Sports: “You look at the American League West right now, and I know it’s hard to say this on the first of May, but here among friends, it’s the Mariners’ division to lose. I really believe that.”

The New Identity

Seattle’s identity revolved around pitching, run prevention, and grinding out close games in years past. This year, they’re turning heads with crooked innings and power displays. It’s a complete 180—and one that even stunned Axisa.

“The Mariners sitting atop a not great AL West is not a surprise, really,” he wrote. “I’m surprised about how they’re going about it.”

Baseball fans expecting another low-scoring grind from Seattle in 2025 might need to adjust. These Mariners are loud, fun, and slugging their way into the postseason conversation.

And is this what they look like without Julio at full strength? The rest of the American League should be on notice.