Hi, Subscriber

Randy Arozarena Says Goodbye To Mariners

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Randy Arozarena leaves the field in Seattle.
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners lifts his hat as he runs in from the outfield after being pulled from the game during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

It doesn’t take much for Randy Arozarena to leave his mark.

Throughout his MLB career, including with the Seattle Mariners, Arozarena has been a memorable player. His body language, his antics, and his talent all make him a fan favorite for many folks who watch him play.

That’s what added plenty of emotion to Sunday, the final day of the MLB regular season.

The Mariners won’t be going to the playoffs, and so it marked their last game of the season.

For Arozarena, it might be his last game in Seattle as a home player.

He’s slated to be a free agent, and the Mariners paid him homage on Sunday.

Randy Arozarena Says Goodbye

The Mariners chose to pull Arozarena in the middle of the seventh inning.

That allowed them to ensure he got a cool ovation from the whole Seattle fanbase in the stadium for the season finale.

Arozarena took his time getting off the field and definitely did acknowledge the crowd.

He also got to the dugout, found a television camera, pointed to the ‘S’ on his hat, and gave a salute.

It was one more way of Arozarena saying goodbye to those who might have been watchin.

This move doesn’t guarantee that Arozarena is leaving town, but it sure doesn’t seem like something a player would do if he felt confident about staying put.

Randy Arozarena Career Before and With Mariners

Arozarena made his MLB debut briefly in 2019 for the St. Louis Cardinals, but he first made a name for himself the following year on the playoff stage after being acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the 2020 playoffs, after having played just 42 MLB games in the regular season, Arozarena hit 10 home runs with a .377 average and 1.273 OPS.

He was an MLB regular from there, and a guy that you always had to keep your eye on because you were never quite sure what he might do. He hit 20-plus homers in four consecutive seasons from 2021 through 2024, and he also stole at least 20 bases in all four of those seasons.

The Mariners acquired him midseason from the Rays in 2024 in a trade, and he was a key piece of Seattle’s great 2025 season en route to the ALCS.

He hit a career-high 27 regular season homers in 2025.

In the 2026 season, Arozarena kept it going. He hit a career-high .281. He also slugged 26 home runs and stole 26 bases while driving in 79 runs and putting up an .865 OPS.

Arozarena will turn 32 years old in February. He may not cost a super long-term, huge contract, but rather just a solid medium one.

The Mariners probably will go in a different direction, based on this interaction from Arozarena.

That could mean his entertaining brand of baseball will be enjoyed by another fanbase soon enough.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Randy Arozarena Says Goodbye To Mariners

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x