Mariners Release 6-Foot-9 Pitcher After Luis Castillo Trade

The Seattle Mariners made another move to their pitching staff.

Seattle traded starting pitcher Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for reliever Seranthony Domínguez, outfielder Nolan Jones, and catching prospect Boston Smith. It was a big trade as the Mariners traded from their surplus in the rotation to add depth elsewhere.

Yet, after the trade, Seattle released 6-foot-9 right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk, who’s been pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers in Single-A, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Seattle selected Ouderkirk in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Penn State. He began his pro career in Rookie ball, appearing in 3 games, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. In A-ball last season, he appeared in just 2 games due to injury.

This season, Ouderkirk appeared in 1 game in Rookie Ball and then 12 games in Single-A, and was hit hard. He went 2-1 with an 8.59 ERA in 12 games, including 2 starts, which has led to his release.

Mariners Get Positive Grade on Castillo Trade

The Mariners had a surplus of starting pitchers, and they moved off Castillo to the White Sox and got a good return.

MLB analyst Tim Britton of The Athletic gave the Mariners a B grade for the trade.

“From Seattle’s perspective, they turn a surplus starter into a potentially useful reliever in Domínguez and an intriguing catching prospect in Smith. The Athletic’s Keith Law is impressed with Smith’s bat and envisions above-average power. Noting that the Nationals traded him for Curtis Mead, Law called Smith “a good athlete who might be able to stick behind the plate.” If not, center field could be an option,” Britton wrote.

Jones is on his third organization this year, but he’ll always have that wild 2023 season in Colorado.) Trading Castillo doesn’t represent the same kind of white flag that dealing someone higher up the rotation hierarchy would have, but that doesn’t preclude another foot from dropping between now and Monday afternoon.”

Seattle is still in the playoff race, so the team was expected to be both a buyer and a seller, and the Castillo trade proves that.

Seattle Could be Active Ahead of Deadline

Ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, the Mariners could still be active on the trade front.

Seattle still could move one of George Kirby or Emmerson Hancock, as the Mariners are getting trade interest in their starters.

It’s a much different deadline than a year ago for the Mariners, but Bryan Woo hopes to see them add as he knows they can go on a run.

“It just hasn’t come together the way that we’d like it to,” Bryan Woo said after Thursday’s loss at Dodger Stadium. “But also, the weird thing about baseball is that we’ve played like [crap], and still have a chance to do what we want to do.”

The Mariners are 54-58 and are 2 games back of a Wild Card spot.