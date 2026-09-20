Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz Receives Concerning Update Before MLB Offseason

In the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz left the game due to a knee injury. After the contest, the Mariners announced that their closer would undergo imaging tomorrow. Apparently, this has been an issue previously for Muñoz. Whether this could explain some of his struggles in 2026 remains to receive an explanation.

In 2026, Muñoz has a 4.11 ERA and 28 saves in 57 innings of play. He also has 10 blown saves on the year, the highest of his career. While 3.06 fielding independent pitching indicates a player who should rebound nicely in the future, the Mariners needed more from their star reliever this season. The bullpen, which used to be regarded as a strength for the Mariners, now need a massive makeover heading into this offseason. There simply are not enough reliable options, especially if Muñoz’s knee injury lingers into next season.

Seattle Mariners fans are used to bullpen injuries especially when you consider how much time Matt Brash has missed over the last several years. However, a loss of Muñoz for any extended period of time next year could make the bullpen a frontline issue for this offseason.

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz Dealing with Knee Injury

The Seattle Mariners still have yet to be officially eliminated from the playoffs, but the odds are extremely against them doing so. A loss to the Rockies on Sunday would’ve ended their hopes of making the postseason. Regardless, even with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers enduring losses on Sunday, the Mariners only have a 0.2% of making the playoffs per Fangraphs. If Muñoz expects to miss extended time because of an injury, its hard to believe the Mariners realistically have any chance of making the postseason.

For now, the Mariners should have their eyes set for 2027, and the health of Muñoz should easily take priority over the rest of this season. In fact, it will only help Seattle make determinations on which relievers they will want to keep next year. Many of the players enter their first year of arbitration. With how the unit has performed in 2026, its unlikely that Seattle Mariners ownership will want to pay a significant amount for a mediocre bullpen.

The Failure to Acquire Jhoan Duran Continues to Haunt the Seattle Mariners

When the Seattle Mariners failed to acquire Jhoan Duran at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, the results that followed continue to plague them. They desperately needed Duran in the 2025 postseason especially against the Toronto Blue Jays. This season, he could’ve supported Muñoz in a high leverage role, allowing more opportunities for Muñoz to pitch in other innings outside of the ninth. Since the Philadelphia Phillies acquired Duran, he has compiled 3.6 wins above replacement, greatly higher than the entire Mariners bullpen in that period of time.