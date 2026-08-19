Seattle Mariners Announce Abrupt Retirement of 26-Year-Old Player

Asudden development occurred within the Seattle Mariners organization Thursday before they began a series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to the official MLB transaction page, 26-year-old infielder/outfielder Blake Rambusch, whom the Mariners selected out of Auburn in the 2022 MLB Draft, announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Via Mariners Minors: “Recent MiLB Transactions. IF Andy Ibáñez signs minor league deal. UTL Blake Rambusch retires. C Aaron McKeithan released. RHP Similien Senatus (great name) signed & assigned to DSL Mariners”

Recent MiLB Transactions. IF Andy Ibáñez signs minor league deal. UTL Blake Rambusch retires. C Aaron McKeithan released. RHP Similien Senatus (great name) signed & assigned to DSL Mariners. — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 19, 2026

Rambusch’s Career Outlook

The move came as somewhat of a shock, as Rambusch had been steadily working his way through the organization and even appeared in Triple-A Tacoma this season.

He never reached the majors and most recently played for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, appearing in his final game on Aug. 15.

Standing at just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, power and slugging were never his strengths. Instead, Rambusch built his reputation around his speed, which became one of the biggest strengths of his game.

In June, the Mariners named him their Minor League Baserunner of the Month. However, after five seasons grinding through the minor leagues, Rambusch has ultimately chosen a different path for his future.

Rambusch’s Final Stats

In 2026, Rambusch appeared in 88 games across two levels, logging 284 at-bats. He hit .268 with 49 runs, 76 hits, two home runs and 39 RBIs while slugging .324 with a .687 OPS. He also tallied an impressive 43 stolen bases and drew 41 walks.

Across his five-year minor league career, Rambusch appeared in 358 games and logged 1,106 at-bats.

He finished his career with a .269 batting average, .334 slugging percentage and .712 OPS. He also stole 133 bases while recording 298 hits, five home runs and 111 RBIs.