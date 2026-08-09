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Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Change During Rays Series

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Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 02: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on August 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners lost 2-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday and then 3-2 on Saturday.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s series finale, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made a few notable changes to his starting lineup, one of which includes catcher Cal Raleigh.

Mariners Announce Raleigh Change

Raleigh has certainly not had the season that anybody envisioned after what he did last year, and it’s caused him to sink in the lineup a bit.

He was batting in the eighth hole over the first two games of the series, and Wilson has bumped him up a spot to seventh on Sunday while deciding to keep him at catcher for the third straight game.

Raleigh will bat in front of Weston Wilson and Colt Emerson, who will handle the eighth and ninth spots.

Raleigh’s 2026 Season

As mentioned, the 2026 season has been disastrous for Raleigh, just a year removed from hitting a league-leading 60 home runs and 125 RBIs, which led him to finish second in the American League MVP voting behind New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

This season, however, across 84 games and 306 at-bats, Raleigh is batting just .163 with 26 runs, 50 hits, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs while slugging .307 and maintaining an OPS of .578.

Mariners Right Now

Seattle is entering Sunday 56-62 overall, and with exactly 44 games remaining, they somehow remain in the thick of it all in a wide-open AL.

They’re 4.0 games back of the division lead in the AL West and just 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

After Sunday’s finale against Tampa Bay, they’ll get the day off on Monday and return to action Tuesday when they travel to the Bronx for a series against the New York Yankees.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Change During Rays Series

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