Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision During Athletics Series

The Seattle Mariners are coming off a dominant 19-1 victory on Saturday night against the Athletics to even up the series and set up a rubber match on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller for Seattle and lefty Jacob Lopez for the A’s, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made a few notable changes to his starting lineup, one of which included slugger Cal Raleigh.

Mariners Announce Raleigh Decision

After starting each of the first two games of the series at catcher, Raleigh will remain in the cleanup spot, which he’s worked his way back up to with his recent success at the plate. However, Wilson will give him the day off behind the plate and slot him in as the designated hitter.

Jhonny Pereda will handle the catching duties in Raleigh’s spot.

Here’s the full Mariners lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Mariners 9/13 J. Crawford SS R. Arozarena LF D. Canzone RF C. Raleigh DH J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B M. Arroyo 2B W. Wilson 3B J. Pereda C B. Miller SP.”

Mariners 9/13 J. Crawford SS

R. Arozarena LF

D. Canzone RF

C. Raleigh DH

J. Rodríguez CF

J. Naylor 1B

M. Arroyo 2B

W. Wilson 3B

J. Pereda C B. Miller SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Raleigh’s 2026 Season

It’s been a very challenging 2026 campaign for Raleigh. Currently in his sixth MLB season, all of which have come with the Mariners.

Coming off a 2025 season where he finished second in American League MVP voting and led MLB in both home runs and RBIs, Raleigh has gone in the complete opposite direction this year.

He’s batting just .180 across 114 games and 406 at-bats, with 44 runs, 73 hits, 21 home runs, and 60 RBIs, while slugging .367 with a .663 OPS.