Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision During Athletics Series

The Seattle Mariners have lost each of their first two games against the Athletics this weekend.

Now, they’ll face them one more time Sunday in the series finale before getting Monday off and then starting a series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made some notable changes to his starting lineup.

Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision

It’s been a very challenging year for starting catcher Cal Raleigh, but he’s begun to find some rhythm at the plate as of late.

He’s recorded at least one hit in seven straight games and had a three-hit performance Saturday night.

For the finale, Raleigh will once again bat cleanup, but Wilson is giving him the day off defensively and moving him to designated hitter.

Jhonny Pereda will take over behind the plate with Bryan Woo set to start on the mound.

Here’s the full Mariners lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Mariners 9/6 R. Arozarena LF D. Canzone RF J. Rodríguez CF C. Raleigh DH J. Crawford SS J. Naylor 1B W. Wilson 3B M. Arroyo 2B J. Pereda C B. Woo SP.”

Mariners 9/6 R. Arozarena LF

D. Canzone RF

J. Rodríguez CF

C. Raleigh DH

J. Crawford SS

J. Naylor 1B

W. Wilson 3B

M. Arroyo 2B

J. Pereda C B. Woo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Raleigh’s 2026 Season

Last season, Raleigh finished second in American League MVP voting and led MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs.

This year, however, things have taken a turn in the wrong direction. He’s currently batting just .182, although that mark has improved from where he was a few weeks ago. He has also scored 40 runs, collected 70 hits, hit 21 home runs and driven in 58 runs while slugging .378 with a .673 OPS.

Mariners Right Now

Unless Seattle can turn things around very soon, the Mariners could play themselves completely out of the American League Wild Card race.

They enter Sunday with a 66-77 record and sit seven games back in the AL West and six games out of a Wild Card spot.