Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision During Brewers Series

The Seattle Mariners were able to rebound from their horrendous 22-0 loss on Tuesday night in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Seattle won 7-5 on Wednesday, setting up a finale on Thursday to decide the series.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature right-hander George Kirby for Seattle and lefty Robert Gasser for the Brewers, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made some notable changes to his lineup.

Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision

Raleigh went 0-for-3 on Wednesday and started the game at catcher, batting seventh in the order.

For the series finale, Wilson has decided to give Raleigh the day off entirely, leaving him out of the team’s starting lineup.

Instead, Johnny Pereda will get the start behind the plate for Kirby, while the team’s designated hitter, which is where Raleigh usually starts when he’s not catching, will be Taylor Ward.

Here’s the Mariners’ full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Mariners 8/20 B. Donovan 3B R. Arozarena LF D. Canzone RF J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B T. Ward DH C. Young 2B J. Pereda C B. Rodden SS G. Kirby SP.”

Mariners 8/20 B. Donovan 3B

R. Arozarena LF

D. Canzone RF

J. Rodríguez CF

J. Naylor 1B

T. Ward DH

C. Young 2B

J. Pereda C

B. Rodden SS G. Kirby SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 20, 2026

Raleigh’s 2026 Campaign

It’s been a very rough 2026 season for Raleigh after putting together a historic 2025 campaign. Last season, he led the entire MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs while finishing second in American League MVP voting.

He’s experienced a major downturn at the plate this season, hitting just .156 with a .296 slugging percentage and a .568 OPS. Raleigh’s recorded 52 hits, 13 home runs, and 44 RBIs across 334 at-bats in 93 games.