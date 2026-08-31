Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh News Before Red Sox Series

The Seattle Mariners enter Monday night’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox on a four-game losing streak.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle against Seattle righty George Kirby, the Mariners and MLB announced some exciting news regarding starting catcher Cal Raleigh, who has endured a challenging 2026 campaign.

Mariners Announce Raleigh News

After a stellar week at the plate, Raleigh was officially named the American League Player of the Week. Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile took home the National League honor.

Raleigh finished the week 7-for-18 (.389) with five home runs, including a three-homer game, while posting a 1.800 OPS.

“Big Dumper. Big Week,” the Mariners posted on X.

They also noted, “Cal recorded his first three-homer game of his career on Aug. 24 against the Phillies and tied an MLB record by homering in four consecutive at-bats spanning Aug. 24-25.”

MLB Fans React on Social Media

“Didn’t think we’d see this season,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Good for him.”

Another person wrote, “Brought tears to my eyes. He needed this so bad.”

“Better late than never in this season, congrats Cal,” one more fan commented.

Raleigh’s 2026 Season

After an historic 2025 campaign in which Raleigh finished second in AL MVP voting behind Aaron Judge and led the league with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs, he’s experienced a significant drop-off in 2026.

With the Mariners sitting at 64-73 entering Monday night, Raleigh is batting just .171 across 103 games. He’s recorded 34 runs, 62 hits, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs while slugging .353 with a .641 OPS.

Seattle sits 5.0 games out of both the AL West lead and a Wild Card spot with exactly 26 games remaining in the regular season.