Seattle Mariners Announce Julio Rodriguez Decision During Yankees Series

The Seattle Mariners lost their series opener Tuesday night in the Bronx against the New York Yankees after allowing a four-run inning in the seventh to fall 4-1.

Seattle has continued to be one of the more disappointing teams in MLB this season given their talent. Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, Mariners manager Dan Wilson is still scrambling to find a lineup that works.

Mariners Announce Julio Rodriguez Decision

After batting in his usual spot in the lineup Tuesday, which was third, Wilson is making the decision to drop star outfielder Julio Rodriguez to the five hole. He’ll instead move Randy Arozarena down to the three spot and put Cole Young in the two hole behind leadoff hitter Taylor Ward.

Seattle will also once again drop catcher Cal Raleigh down in the lineup amid his season struggles. After hitting sixth in the series opener, he’ll bat eighth on Wednesday.

Here’s the full Mariners lineup:

Mariners 8/12 T. Ward DH

C. Young 2B

R. Arozarena LF

D. Canzone RF

J. Rodríguez CF

J. Naylor 1B

B. Donovan 3B

C. Raleigh C

C. Emerson SS B. Miller SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 12, 2026

Rodriguez’s 2026 Season

After making his third All-Star team last season, Rodriguez has seen a slight drop-off in production this year.

He’s appeared in 109 games and recorded 109 hits, 18 home runs, 51 RBIs and 15 stolen bases across 425 at-bats. He’s slugging .421 and maintaining a .742 OPS.

Looking at the Mariners

Seattle is 56-64 entering Wednesday night and, somehow, remains in the American League playoff race despite its poor play.

They’re 4.5 games back in the AL West and just 4.0 games out of a Wild Card spot.