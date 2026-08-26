Seattle Mariners Announce Sudden Cal Raleigh Decision During Phillies Series

The Seattle Mariners are finally starting to find some type of rhythm, as they’ve won four of their last five games, including the first two of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies this week.

On Wednesday, they’ll go for the sweep, and it’s not a coincidence that Cal Raleigh has also started to heat up as the Mariners’ offense has found a spark. Raleigh has homered in four consecutive at-bats, including five home runs over his last two games.

Ahead of the finale, Mariners manager Dan Wilson made some notable lineup changes, including one involving Raleigh, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last two games.

Mariners Announce Sudden Raleigh Decision

Raleigh started at catcher in each of the last two games and also batted sixth in both contests.

Wilson is changing that up Wednesday. Raleigh will serve as the designated hitter and move up two spots in the order to bat cleanup.

Here’s the full Mariners lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Mariners 8/26 T. Ward RF R. Arozarena LF J. Rodríguez CF C. Raleigh DH P. Wisdom 1B J. Crawford SS W. Wilson 3B J. Pereda C B. Rodden 2B B. Woo SP.”

Mariners 8/26 T. Ward RF

R. Arozarena LF

J. Rodríguez CF

C. Raleigh DH

P. Wisdom 1B

J. Crawford SS

W. Wilson 3B

J. Pereda C

B. Rodden 2B B. Woo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 26, 2026

Raleigh’s 2026 Season

It’s been a tough year for Raleigh, who is coming off a historic 2025 season in which he finished second in AL MVP voting after leading the majors in home runs (60) and RBIs (125).

This season, however, despite his recent success — which is a welcome sight for Mariners fans — Raleigh is batting .169 with 59 hits, 18 home runs and 52 RBIs. He is also slugging .346 with a .632 OPS across 99 games and 350 at-bats.